The mascot for St. Clair cross country this week might well be Cerberus.
As with Greek mythology's three-headed canine guardian of the underworld, the Bulldogs will send three runners to Gans Creek after qualifying this past Saturday in the Class 4 District 2 race at Nixa.
Sophomore Brooklyn Cannon and senior Melodi Miller both made the cut by finishing in the top 30 of the girls race and junior Thomas Perkins did the same in the boys race.
“All three ran personal records,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “We had nine PRs between the boys and girls. I was happy with how we ran.”
St. Clair ranked seventh in the district’s boys team standings with 199 points and 10th in the girls standings with 257.
Cannon, a returning state qualifier, had St. Clair’s best finish at the event, ranking 23rd in the girls competition with a time of 20:51.38.
“She did what we told her to do — she got to a great start and held on,” Martin said. “She’s had some great practices this season, beating some long standing team practice records, so I think she still has some time to drop at state.”
Miller finished three spots later in 26th in 20:57.89.
“Melodi has worked for this singular goal for four years,” Martin said. “The coaches and her teammates have watched her take every single practice hard, watched her log hundreds of summer miles, watched last year as she came close. There were many tears of joy by a lot of people at the meet because we all know how much effort Melodi put in. She is student council president, was homecoming queen, and is now a state qualifier.”
Perkins got in under the wire, finishing one spot ahead of the state cut. He ranked 29th in 17:41.22.
“Tommy also earned his spot through hundreds of miles of offseason work,” Martin said. “Tommy was 29th at the two-mile (mark), then came out of the woods in 31st with about 150 meters to go and he just let loose a kick and took the two kids back to secure his spot to state.”
The individual state cut marks were established by West Plains freshman Trevin Smith (17:43.07) in the boys race and Monett sophomore Mary Jastal (21:03.77) in the girls event.
Following Perkins, the next St. Clair to finish on the boys side was senior Kainalu Souza (18:00.88) in 35th place.
Sophomores Tyler Yarberry (18:14.99) and Zech Slater (18:17.07) finished back-to-back in 39th and 40th place.
Also running were senior Brent Miller (56th, 18:53.43), junior Aiden Kern (60th, 19:06.07) and freshman Calab Bradshaw (76th, 19:49.44).
Senior Leah Keltz was the third Lady Bulldog runner to finish, ranking 69th in 23:35.6.
Senior Hanna Spoon, a two-time state qualifier, finished 74th in 23:50.23.
St. Clair’s final three runners all finished together, ranking from 84th-86th — senior Rachel Cox (24:53.26) and freshmen Kailyn McKinney (24:59.36) and Kaitlyn Draves (25:06.91).
“We had two boys who had some illness,” Martin said. “Zech Slater had strep throat this week and Aiden Kern had to go to the doctor this week for breathing problems. Both fought today, but if they were healthy, I think we would have done better in the team standings. Both of them are coming back next season and I think they both will qualify on their own in 2023 when they are healthy.”
The Class 4 and Class 5 state championship races will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
The Class 4 girls race is scheduled for 11:15 a.m., followed by the Class 4 boys race at noon.