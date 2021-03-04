The St. Clair Bulldogs are in position to make a lot of noise at the Class 2 boys wrestling state tournament.
Don’t expect them to be all bark, though, as St. Clair advanced six wrestlers to the state event by qualifying Saturday at the Class 2 Section 1 Tournament at Ste. Genevieve.
Three of those qualifiers are sectional winners, earning a first-round bye at state. The event takes place March 11 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Ryan Meek (106 pounds), Brock Woodcock (132) and Cameron Simcox (145) each swept their brackets Saturday to win the sectional title in their weight class.
Meek enters the state tournament with a 37-0 record on the season.
“Sophomores Ryan Meek, Brock Woodcock and Cameron Simcox all showed why they are highly state-ranked,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “All returning medalists, they dominated the field in their weight class and advanced to state as No. 1 seeds. Ryan continued his undefeated season and is currently ranked second in the state. Cameron is ranked second in the state, and Brock is ranked fourth by the national ranking service rankwrestler.com.”
Creek Hughes (113) and Mardariries Miles (195) both finished second in their weight classes to qualify, and Gavin Shoemate (126) made the cut by finishing third.
Meek finished all three of his matches by pin in the first period. He topped, in order, Herculaneum’s CJ Asinger (0:28), St. James’ Blake Marlatt (1:46) and Ste. Genevieve’s Gage Gross (0:34).
None of Woodcock’s opponents made it out of the second period as he finished two matches by pin and one by technical fall.
In the quarterfinals, Woodcock pinned Kennett’s Ethan Davis (1:10). He then won a 16-0 technical fall over Cape Notre Dame’s Owen Dowdy in the semifinals.
For the championship, Woodcock pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Gavin Gross in 2:40.
Simcox also finished all three of his matches within the first two periods.
In order, Simcox won by pin against Park Hills Central’s Dean Parker (2:34), Westminster’s Ben Van Zee (0:44) and St. James’ Cody Wilfong (2:21).
Creek Hughes won his first two matches by pin against Park Hills Central’s Cole Crocker (3:11) and Dexter’s Diego McCormick (5:50).
Ste. Genevieve’s Bryan Schwent defeated Creek Hughes in the 113-pound championship by pin.
“Creek Hughes has been one of our most improved wrestlers on the team this season,” Mel Hughes said. “Creek had a come-from-behind win in his semifinal match that showed his grit and determination. Our coaching staff is looking forward to seeing Creek compete at state next week and have confidence that he will represent himself and his team well among the field.”
Miles received a bye into the semifinals, where he pinned Sullivan’s Wyatt Medlock in 1:53.
Park Hills Central’s Troy Harris won a 19-11 major decision against Miles in the championship round.
“Mardariries Miles continues to demonstrate that, even though it is his first season of wrestling, his physicality and will to win has put him among the best wrestlers in the state,” Mel Hughes said. “He is as powerful an athlete as I’ve seen in all my years of coaching, and that goes back to 1982.”
Shoemate started with a loss by pin against Dexter’s Kasen Forkum in the quarterfinals.
However, Shoemate came back to win three matches in a row, all by pin, in order to qualify. He first topped St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Andrew Wolff (0:27) and then Herculaneum’s Josh Hurt (2:01).
In the third-place match, Shoemate pinned Elijah Wilcox of St. James in 1:35.
“Freshman Gavin Shoemate showed resilience after losing a first round bout, battling all the way back to place third and advance to the state championships,” Mel Hughes said. “Gavin has an extremely exciting style of wrestling, and we expect to see him do well next week at state.”
Gabe Martinez (120) narrowly missed qualifying for the state tournament by one point.
He lost his third-place match to Dexter’s Eric Harmon by a 9-8 decision.
In prior rounds, Martinez pinned Harmon (2:33) and Ste. Genevieve’s Nicholas Wirick (0:21), but he was pinned in the semifinals by St. James’ Frank Parsons.
Bass Hughes (138) also represented St. Clair at the sectional tournament. He lost a 6-4 decision to Ste. Genevieve’s Nathan Selby in the quarterfinals but stayed alive for another round by pinning Herculaneum’s Logan Petri in 2:21.
Dexter’s Jacob Medler scored a pin against Bass Hughes in the consolation semifinals to end his run.
“Sophomore Gabe Martinez and junior Bass Hughes both left it all on the mat this weekend but fell short of advancing,” Mel Hughes said. “Our coaching staff believes both of these young men are going to be a big part of our state team next season and will do the offseason work it takes to make that happen.”
Team scores were not kept for the sectional round, and medals were not awarded.