The Bulldogs are sending competitors in five individual events and two relays to state.
St. Clair qualified for the Class 3 State Track Championships, to be held Saturday at Jefferson City, in seven total events by placing in the top four this past Saturday at the Class 3 Section 3 meet in Camdenton.
Junior Austin Dunn was an event winner for the Bulldogs, placing first in the boys triple jump with a mark of 13.04 meters. MSHSAA is transitioning to the metric system for all field events this season.
Dunn additionally qualified in the boys long jump, placing third with a mark of 6.39.
Both jumps set new personal records for Dunn.
Junior Kaylee Rampani placed second in the girls javelin with a throw of 35.46, a new personal best.
Junior Alex Reinwald took third place in the boys 200-meter dash in 22.91 seconds.
Sophomore Vada Moore placed fourth in the girls long jump, posting a mark of 5.19, a new personal record.
In the boys 400-meter relay, the team of Dunn, Reinwald, Skyler Sanders and Trenton Balderson placed third in 44.45.
Reinwald, Sanders and Balderson also teamed with Logan Smith to place fourth in the boys 800-meter relay in 1:33.37.
Also competed
Moore nearly made the cut in the girls triple jump, where she placed fifth with a mark of 9.83.
Ava Brand and Current Smith both ran the girls 400-meter dash with Brand (1:05.44) placing sixth and Smith (1:07.03) seventh.
Smith, Moore, Brand and Melodi Miller placed seventh in the girls 1,600-meter relay in 4:28.25.
Smith, Moore, Brand and Nicole Mutschler finished seventh in the girls 800-meter relay in 1:54.1.
In the boys 3,200-meter relay, Case Busse, Aiden Kern, Tommy Perkins and Austin Tobben finished eighth in 9:28.71.
Schedule ahead
Dunn gets things started for the Bulldogs with the boys long jump at 11 a.m.
Rampani is next up with the girls javelin at 1 p.m.
The boys 800-meter relay takes place at 2:15 p.m.
Moore’s long jump and Dunn’s triple jump both kick off at 3 p.m.
The boys 400-meter relay begins at 3:25 p.m.
Reinwald’s 200-meter dash concludes St. Clair’s events at 5:25 p.m.