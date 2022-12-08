The triumvirate reigns again for the St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs.
St. Clair notched 116.5 points Saturday at Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic to finish fifth in the team standings behind individual championships from a trio of seniors — Ryan Meek (126), Brock Woodcock (157) and Cameron Simcox (165).
Hillsboro scored 231 points to win the team title at the event. Northwest (170.5), Francis Howell (142.5) and Poplar Bluff (140) rounded out the top five.
“Our coaching staff was especially pleased with the number of matches we won over both days by pin,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Earning those bonus points is key to our finishing as well as we did both days.”
All three tournament champions for St. Clair swept the field.
Meek pinned Parkway South’s Jack Koerber (5:59) and Northwest’s Aiden Bantle (2:54) before finishing with a 5-0 decision over Francis Howell’s Brayden Eikermann.
Woodcock pinned St. Mary’s Kyan Hunsberger (1:02) and Poplar Bluff’s Kayden Walker (0:54). He finished with a 19-3 technical fall over Hillsboro’s Sam Richardson.
Simcox won all four of his matches by pin against Hillsboro’s Xander Ferrell (1:26), St. Mary’s Remy Valenzuela (0:41), Oakville’s Justin Venable (1:14) and Hillsboro’s Eddie Hines (2:35).
Gavin Shoemate (144) had the next highest finish for the Bulldogs, ending in fourth.
Connor Sikes (175) ranked fifth.
Grayson Langan (120) and Logan Bartz (150) both placed eighth.
Shoemate posted a 2-2 record, pinning both Parkway West’s Keith Schultz (0:24) and Vianney’s Connor Hanlon (2:23).
Sikes went 4-1, but his loss came in the quarterfinal round and he was only able to advance to the fifth-place match where he pinned Lutheran St. Charles’ Calvin Gross (1:38).
In prior matches, Sikes pinned Francis Howell’s Fischer Kuester (1:06), Vianney’s Riley Backer (1:33) and St. Mary’s Zion Burrage (0:32).
Langan wrestled to a 1-3 record. His win was a pin over Parkway South’s Yousif Alwahib in 0:51.
Bartz posted a 2-3 record, pinning Parkway South’s Braden Cancila (0:22) and Northwest’s Drew Spratt (2:57).
Dakota Coffman (132), Ashton Feureborn (138), Adam Folks (190) and Zeke Bethel (215) wrestled for St. Clair, but did not place.
Coffman had one win, a pin of Potosi’s Braxton Boyer (3:45).
Folks earned one win by pin over Poplar Bluff’s Bryce Dobbs (1:40). Bethel notched one victory, pinning Vianney’s Andrew Lumsden (3:04).
The Bulldogs are at home Thursday at 6 p.m. The tri-meet against West Plains and Eldon will be held in the junior high gym.