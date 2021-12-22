The usual suspects added to their growing list of tournament victories for the St. Clair Bulldogs Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Boys Wrestling Invitational.
Juniors Ryan Meek (113 pounds), Brock Woodcock (152) and Cameron Simcox (160) each won their weight classes at the event, helping St. Clair to 108 points and a third-place team finish in the event.
“A highlight for us was our boys team leading the tournament field in most pins in the least time with 20 wins by fall,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Marquette won the tournament with 136 points, followed by runner-up Hannibal with 123.
Waynesville (101.5) and De Soto (92) also made the top five. Four Rivers Conference rival Pacific placed sixth with 72 points and Union eighth with 62.5.
Bass Hughes (145 pounds) was a second-place finisher for the Bulldogs.
Adrian Arguilez (195) and Trevor Girardier (220) both took fourth place. Skyler Sanders (182) finished fifth and Lane Sohn (170) seventh. Gavin Shoemate (132) and Greg Adams (138) both placed ninth.
Meek scored wins by pin in all three of his matches against Ft. Zumwalt East’s Kevin House (0:38), Marquette’s Simon Berzon (1:09) and Lutheran St. Charles’ Noah Russell (0:23).
Woodcock also went 3-0 with three pins over Pacific’s Austin Tennyson (1:05), Marquette’s Tommy McBride (1:40) and Union’s Gabe Hoekel (2:50).
Simcox wrestled five matches, pinning all five opponents — Kirkwood’s Alex Osorio (0:28), Pacific’s Izach Reeder (1:23), Vianney’s Owen Dalpoas (0:55), Union’s Trey Ladymon (0:11) and Marquette’s Nick Keim (0:42).
Hughes went 2-1 in the preliminary round with both wins by pin. He then pinned Waynesville’s Issiah Smith (1:18) in the semifinals.
Vianney’s Anthony Lentz won the 145-pound bracket with a 7-0 decision over Hughes in the finals.
Arguilez went 1-3 in a round-robin bracket format, scoring his one win by pin over Ft. Zumwalt East’s Brayden Baglusch (1:23).
Girardier was 2-3 for the tournament, ending in the third-place match with a loss by pin to Marquette’s Sherman Hall.
Sanders was 2-2 overall in the event, ending with a 40-second pin over Lutheran St. Charles’ Carson Colbert for fifth.
Sohn went 1-2, scoring a pin in 3:09 over Pacific’s Cameron Shouse for seventh.
Shoemate and Adams both finished the tournament 0-2.
The St. Clair boys are scheduled to wrap up 2021 Dec. 29-30 at the Granite City Tournament.
“This is one of the oldest and most prestigious high school wrestling tournaments in the nation,” Coach Mel Hughes said. “It will be an exciting challenge for us, and we are happy to be included in this year’s field of teams.”