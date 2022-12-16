The names of the tournament’s keep changing, but the results keep staying the same for the big three of St. Clair’s boys wrestling program.
Seniors Ryan Meek (126 pounds), Brock Woodcock (157) and Cameron Simcox (165) each won their respective weight classes Saturday at the Union Tournament. All three are unbeaten on the season.
The Bulldogs totaled 139 points in the team standings, finishing in seventh place. Northwest was the team champion with 227 points.
Rounding out the top five at the tournament were Ste. Genevieve (193), Marshfield (189.5), Windsor (165.5) and Blue Valley West (142.5).
Area varsity teams included St. James (eighth place, 114 points), St. Francis Borgia Regional (14th, 55) and Union (15th, 49.5).
“A special part of the weekend was seeing seniors Cameron Simcox winning his third Union Tournament Championship, Brock Woodcock winning his fourth Union Tournament title and Ryan Meek winning his fourth Union championship,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Ryan also won the coaches vote for the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.”
Meek scored pins of Webster Groves’ Ethan Weir (0:27) and Logan-Rogersville’s Greyson Ritter (0:19), finishing with a 9-0 major decision over Springfield Central’s Lucas Gideon in the final round.
Woodcock scored three consecutive pins of Springfield Central’s Noah Phelps (0:25), Fox’s Lelynd Stranger (1:04) and Cody Wilfong of St. James (2:54).
Simcox won all four matches by pin against Cape Girardeau Central’s Bryce Webb (0:50), Ste. Genevieve’s Madden Wolk (1:56), Springfield Central’s Gaven Bremenkamp (1:04) and Windsor’s Cameron Busch (0:17).
Gavin Shoemate (144) also placed for the Bulldogs, ranking fifth in his weight class.
Logan Bartz (150) finished sixth.
Adam Folks (190) and Zeke Bethel (215) each placed eighth.
Grayson Langan (120), Dakota Coffman (132) and Connor Sikes (175) each made early exits for St. Clair and did not place.
Shoemate scored a pair of wins, going 2-2 at the tournament. He defeated Blue Valley West’s Nick Finzen (1:16) and Logan-Rogersville’s Jackson Snider (medical forfeit).
Bartz was 2-3 with wins over Windsor’s Joshua VanBuskirk (0:43) and Webster Groves’ Elliot Duckett (1:19).
Folks won two of his four matches, pinning both Blue Valley West’s Noah Perchellet (2:41) and Union’s Traven St. Clair (5:33).
Bethel was 3-2. His wins came against Springfield Central’s Rashad Smith (1:47), Cape Girardeau Central’s Matthew Popp (3:00) and Ste. Genevieve’s Jacob Warren (12-2 major decision).
Coffman recorded one win, topping Potosi’s Braxton Boyer in 1:55.
St. Clair returns Union Wednesday.