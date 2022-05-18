St. Clair track athletes made the cut in 19 different events Saturday.
The Bulldog boys placed third in Class 3 District 5 at West Plains with 92 points, trailing only the district champions from Owensville (124 points) and the runners-up, Salem (102).
On the girls side, St. Clair scored 65 points to finish fifth. Blair Oaks won the title with 130 points, narrowly leading Owensville (128.5).
Top-four finishers advance to the Class 3 Section 3 meet this coming Saturday at Hollister.
St. Clair’s athletes won six events and had a total of 19 sectional qualifying entries.
The Bulldog boys won the district in two separate relays, the 400-meter relay (43.99) and 800-meter relay (1:31.92).
Both races were run by the group of Noah Arndt, Skyler Sanders, Logan Smith and Alex Reinwald.
Arndt won the boys long jump with a mark of 6.45 meters.
St. Clair made a clean sweep of the triple jump with Austin Dunn winning for the boys with a mark of 12.86 meters and Vada Moore acing the girls event at 10.31 meters.
Connor Sikes won the boys pole vault, clearing 3.96 meters.
Moore and Dunn each qualified in a second individual event, both finishing as the runner-up in the long jump. Dunn marked 6.1 meters and Moore jumped 4.95.
Kaylee Rampani finished as the runner-up in the girls javelin with a heave of 37.81 meters.
St. Clair’s 3,200 relay team of Case Busse, William James, Aiden Kern and Thomas Perkins finished third in 8:48.76.
Busse also advanced in the boys 3,200-meter run individually, finishing third in 10:44.94.
Caleb Muschany placed third in the boys pole vault with a mark of 3.5 meters.
Allyson Fox was third in the girls shot put with a throw of 9.1 meters.
Reinwald finished third in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.34 and fourth in the boys 200-meter dash (23.05).
Brooklyn Cannon made the cut in both the 1,600-meter run (5:53.17) and 3,200-meter run (13:00.11), taking fourth in both.
Cylee Schatzler was fourth in both the girls 100 hurdles (18.01) and 300 hurdles (52.04).
St. Clair came within a couple seconds of qualifying in two girls relays, finishing fifth in both the 800-meter relay (1:55.55) and 3,200-meter relay (10:58.75).
Those competing at the Class 3 Section 3 meet will once again need to finish in the top four to advance to the state championship meet May 27-28 in Jefferson City.
Other district team scores on the boys side included Blair Oaks (73), Mountain View Liberty (72), Willow Springs (63), Houston (47), Mountain Grove (46), Fatima (44), St. James (38), Ava (22) and Cuba (13).
For the girls, other team scores included Mountain View Liberty (58.5), Ava (39), Willow Springs (36), Salem (36), Cuba (33), Houston (22) and St. James (12.5).