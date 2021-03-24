St. Clair track was not waiting any longer than necessary to get back into the action.
After the spring 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs jumped at the earliest chance to get in their first meet, doing so Friday at the Potosi Invitational.
Although full team scores for the event were not available, St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser reported the Bulldogs finished third in the boys standings for the meet.
The Bulldogs were led by two boys event winners — Austin Dunn in the triple jump (42 feet) and Alex Reinwald in the 200-meter dash (24.95).
The 200-meter dash was a 1-2 Bulldog finish with teammate Skyler Sanders finishing just behind Reinwald in 25.09.
St. Clair also took second place in the following events:
• Boys 400-meter dash — Reinwald (55.88).
• Boys pole vault — Connor Sikes (9-0.25).
• Boys 400-meter relay — Dunn, Reinwald, Sanders and Trent Balderson (47.76).
• Girls javelin — Kaylee Rampani (103-4.25).
St. Clair finished third in the following events:
• Boys 100-meter dash — Mardariries Miles (12.33).
• Boys 110-meter high hurdles — Colin Thacker (18.01).
• Boys 3,200-meter relay — Case Busse, Austin Tobben, Aiden Kern and Tommy Perkins (9:29.03).
• Girls long jump — Vada Moore (13-6.25).
• Girls 1,600-meter relay — Alexis Murray, Melodi Miller, Moore and Ava Brand (5:01.05).
“With the first meet of the year, it was nice to see where some of our athletes are as far as a competitive setting,” Houser said.
“There were a few good surprises in the meet. We are still playing around a bit on events trying to see where each athlete will fit the best and have the best shot of getting through in districts. The main thing is that we have to keep improving every day so we can be competitive towards the end of the season.”
This is Houser’s first season as the team’s head coach. He takes over the head coaching duties for Ben Garmer, who is serving in the National Guard.
St. Clair next competes Tuesday, March 30, at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Invitational, a five-team meet.