The St. Clair cross country squad had to adapt Monday.
With multiple varsity regulars sidelined, others stepped up as the Lady Bulldogs placed second, and the St. Clair boys ran fourth at the Elsberry Invitational.
The St. Clair girls scored 34 points, finishing as the runner-up behind the St. Louis Blue Knights, which scored 24.
In the boys race, St. Clair matched Clopton with 92 points in a fourth-place tie but got the higher place with a better finish by St. Clair’s sixth runner. The Blue Knights made it a sweep of the event by scoring 34 to also win the boys race.
“We had seven kids get quarantined, so we were basically short our whole regular varsity team,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “I was proud of the boys who normally run JV (junior varsity) for stepping up when we needed them.”
Freshmen runners accounted for three of St. Clair’s four individual medals at the meet.
“Our freshmen continue to shine,” Martin said. “Liam James and Cameron Tedrick both medaled varsity, and Brooklyn Cannon ran a great race under tough conditions.”
Cannon had the highest finish of the day for any St. Clair runner, taking third in the girls race in 22:45.66.
She was followed by Melodi Miller (13th, 26:33.2), Ella Edsel (21st, 29:05), Riley Ostendorf (27th, 30:31.81) and Hannah Thacker (35th, 38:59.33).
James led St. Clair in the boys race, finishing 16th in 21:16.32.
Tedrick also cracked the top 20, placing 20th in 22:14.07.
Next for the Bulldogs were Caden Beagle (22nd, 23:06.85), Kristofer Rohling (26th, 23:30.65), Tristen Rodrigue (29th, 23:48.72), Cody Folks (36th, 24:58.27) and Matthew Adams (38th, 25:13.49).
St. Clair’s next run will take the Bulldogs to Orchard Farm a week from Thursday.