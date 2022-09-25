St. Clair’s cross country boys finished as the runners-up Wednesday at Van Buren’s Scenic River Run.
The Bulldogs scored 43 points, trailing only Potosi’s 23 in the boys Class 3-5 varsity race.
Poplar Bluff (72) and Kennett (110) rounded out the boys team scores.
In the girls Class 3-5 varsity race, St. Clair scored 48 points to rank third in the team standings behind Potosi (37) and Poplar Bluff (41).
Brooklyn Cannon turned in St. Clair’s best individual finish, ranking second in the girls race in 21:56.6.
Kai Souza ran third for St. Clair in the boys race in 18:00.4
A pair of Potosi runners, senior Celeste Sansegraw (20:04.5) and junior Ezekiel Sisk (17:18.1) were the individual race winners.
Souza was followed across the finish line by two teammates — Garrett Hale (fourth place, 18:02.8) and Aiden Kern (fifth, 18:03.1).
Thomas Perkins also cracked the top 10, ranking eighth in 18:16.7.
In the girls race, Melodi Miller (fifth, 22:50.2) and Hanna Spoon (eighth, 23:38.0) each finished in the top 10 for St. Clair.
Also running for the Bulldog boys were:
• Brent Miller - 15th (19:42.1).
• Zechariah Slater - 16th (19:51.5).
• Caleb Bradshaw - 17th (20:15.5).
• William James - 18th (20:19.4).
• Tyler Yarberry - 19th (20:46.5).
• Cameron Tedrick - 23rd (21:33.0).
• Connor Sikes - 25th (22:21.3).
• Ben Byerly - 26th (22:31.4).
• Cody Folks - 27th (22:32.8).
• Matthew Adams - 32nd (24:03.7).
• Nathan Bess - 38th (26:33).
• Ace Enloe - 39th (26:51.4).
• Stephen Purcell - 44th (29:48).
• Skyler Rainey - 46th (37:52.7).
The following rounded out St. Clair’s varsity girls contingent:
• Rachel Cox - 16th (26:16.9).
• Kailyn McKinney - 17th (26:26.6).
• Lillie Coello - 20th (28:37.7).
• Chloe Slater - 22nd (29:57).
• Jaden Poole - 23rd (30:08).
• Kaitlyn Droves - 25th (30:15.4).
• Kristin Steffey - 26th (34:37.6).
• Cheyannah Rincon Campos - 27th (35:05.8).
“Rachel Cox had another great race,” Martin said. “She has taken five minutes off her times from last year. She’s been our most improved runner so far this year. Brent Miller continues to excel in the second half of races and is one of our core leaders this season.”
Medals were awarded to the top 25 runners in each race.
