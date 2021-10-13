St. Clair senior Case Busse harvested a third-place finish Thursday at the Orchard Farm Invitational.
Busse’s time of 17:15.26 led the Bulldogs at the event. St. Clair scored 114 points to place fifth in the boys team standings.
“The temperature finally dropped at a meet for us, and then so did our times,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “We are hitting the sweet spot in training, and the kids threw a PR party tonight. We had 11 PRs.”
St. Clair entered just two runners in the varsity girls race and did not record a team score for that event.
Three varsity boys runners took home medals from the event for St. Clair — Busse, Tommy Perkins (19th, 18:23.95) and Aiden Kern (20th, 18:24.24).
“Case made a strong move in the last 200 meters to get that third spot,” Martin said. “Tommy Perkins had a bad side stitch mid-race and was able to recover. Tommy is all heart.”
Freshman Brooklyn Cannon ran sixth overall in the girls race with a time of 21:42.38.
Hanna Spoon was St. Clair’s only other female runner, placing 23rd in 24:42.68.
“Brooklyn Cannon broke 22 for the first time and looked solid,” Martin said. “Hanna Spoon is coming off a knee injury, and this was her first race back. She was working hard the whole race and just missed medaling. I am real proud of her for battling it out.”
Rounding things out on the boys side were Kainalu Souza (34th, 19:13.61), Zech Slater (42nd, 19:45.33), Jonathan Brewer (60th, 20:46.69) and Cameron Tedrick (61st, 20:47.22).
“Freshman Zech Slater went under 20 for the first time,” Martin said. “Real proud of him and how much effort he is putting in to getting faster.”
St. Charles topped the boys race standings with 62 points. Montgomery County’s Dawson McCown won individually in 17:15.26.
Other team scores included Priory with 79, Principia with 85, St. Louis Blue Knights with 113, Maplewood with 137, Orchard Farm with 179, Warrenton with 196, Montgomery County with 197, Clopton with 264 and Lutheran North with 328.
Montgomery County’s Malia Rodgers aced the girls race in 19:27.2. St. Charles led the girls team standings with 37 points, followed by Warrenton (42) and St. Louis Blue Knights (44).