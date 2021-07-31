For the first time in two years, sporting events are returning to the Motor Sports Arena at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
The fair kicks off in full swing Wednesday, Aug. 4. The arena will feature events each night from Wednesday through Saturday before concluding with the motocross competition Sunday afternoon.
Things start off out of the shoot with two nights of bull riding Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday’s show will also feature barrel racing, and Thursday’s event will be paired up with Freestyle American Bullfighting and mutton busting.
Adventurous youth ages 7 and under are eligible to enter the mutton busting competition for $10.
Both bull riding nights are produced by Rafter 7P Rodeo Productions, of Beaufort. Both start at 8 p.m.
Friday pulls in with the PPL Western Series for pro tractor and truck pulling, starting at 7 p.m.
Scheduled to pull are 95 limited pro stock tractors, light pro stock tractors, light limited super stock tractors, 85 limited pro stock tractors, limited pro stock diesel trucks and 10,000-pound pro stock.
Garden tractor pulling will take place Saturday starting at noon.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, the field class tractor pull takes place with six separate weight classes, ranging from between 0 and 6,000 pounds to between 13,501 and 17,000 pounds.
More pro tractors pull in Saturday at 7 p.m. for an Illinois Tractor Pulling Association pro tractor/mini-rod pull. Categories include 5,800-pound modified, 6,000 super stock, 8,500-pound limited pro stock, 9,500-pound limited pro stock, 10,000-pound pro stock and a limited number of 1950 mini-rods.
Motocross racers wrap things up Sunday starting at noon with seven different classes of competition sanctioned by AMA Motocross.