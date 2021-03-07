Gavin Bukowsky’s first three points of the game were the biggest three anybody scored all night.
Bukowsky put through a three-point shot from the corner as time expired Tuesday to lift No. 2 Pacific (18-8) to a 43-40 home win over No. 3 Sullivan (10-11) in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals.
“There wasn’t really a play,” Bukowsky said. “I was just trying to get open, and that’s what happened. It was super exciting.”
Pacific only led once, briefly, during the first three quarters of the game. However, there were three lead changes in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter with Bukowsky delivering the coup de grâce, breaking a 40-40 tie.
“I’m a little at a loss for words,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said in the aftermath of the game. “We were just in the right spot at the right time and thankful for Gavin for having the poise to be able to knock that one in.”
The win sends Pacific to the district championship game Friday at Borgia, starting at 6 p.m.
Sullivan led, 16-15, after one quarter after a blazing start from three-point range. The Eagles scored 12 of their first-quarter points from beyond the arc.
Gavin Racer and Quin Blackburn combined for all of Pacific’s scoring in the first period, each scoring six points from inside the paint. Racer added a three-point shot of his own to end the quarter with nine points.
The Eagles played a strong defensive second period, limiting Pacific to just five points. Sullivan remained ahead, 24-20, to end the first half.
Sullivan led by 10 late in the third quarter and began to try to shorten the game by lengthening the time of its possessions.
Pacific’s Jacob Sauvage put through a three-pointer late in the third to end the period with Sullivan ahead by seven, 35-28.
Pacific got more aggressive on the perimeter and at mid-court defensively to create turnovers. It paid off as the Indians opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run.
Don’TA Harris played a pivotal role, coming away with multiple steals and scoring four of the six points during that run to bring Pacific back to a one-point deficit.
“Don’TA was huge,” Bradfisch said. “We had to do something to get the tempo a little bit sped up in our favor. Credit our guys, on every make, from the baseline all the way to half-court, they really guarded the ball and tried to speed them up. That’s a tough team to get down on because they run their stuff so well and are strong with the ball.”
Sullivan’s Dillon Farrell and Pacific’s Racer traded twos to move the score to 37-36.
Sauvage gave Pacific its first lead since late in the first quarter by draining a three from the top of the key with under four minutes to play.
Sullivan took a high-percentage shot under the basket to try to take back the lead, but the ball bounced off the inside of the rim and out, landing back in Pacific’s possession.
After the teams traded offensive fouls, Sauvage made the front end of a one-and-one to push Pacific’s lead to three, 40-37.
Sullivan turned to Owen Farrell, the team’s leading scorer all season, in its moment of need.
He came through with a drive into the lane for a layup, drawing a foul in the process. He completed the three-point play to knot things back up at 40-40 with 1:08 to play.
Pacific held for the last shot and took a timeout with 18 seconds remaining.
As the clock wound down, Bukowsky was left alone in the corner for Sauvage to find with a pass from the top of the key. Bukowsky barely had time to catch and arc his shot over a Sullivan defender, who was coming out from the paint.
The ensuing swish brought forth the celebration as the Pacific bench cleared, and a few student fans rushed onto the floor.
Racer’s 13 points were the team high for Pacific.
Blackburn was next with 10 points.
“I’m proud of Quin Blackburn,” Bradfisch said. “I thought he really gave us a jolt in the first quarter, and the third quarter as well. He was just so strong inside on offense and defense.”
Sauvage scored eight points, Harris six, Bukowsky three and Carter Myers three.
“Gavin hit that game-winning shot, but he was big for us on defense, too,” Bradfisch said. “He was all over the place, guarding one of the Farrell brothers and just did a fantastic job. Everybody chipped in, and we found a way to win and have the last chance at it.”
Owen Farrell paced Sullivan with 14 points.
Other scorers were Jordan Woodcock (eight points), JD McReynolds (six), Dillon Farrell (five), Gabe Dace (five) and Noah Stegeman (two).