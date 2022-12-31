Washington senior Trevor Buhr was clearly built for bigger things from the first time he put on the pads for Washington High School.
The first four-year starter in the seven-season tenure of Head Coach Derick Heflin, Buhr will play for Iowa State next fall after finalizing his commitment on national signing day, Dec. 21.
Buhr fielded a bevy of Division I offers from premier programs from other power conferences like the SEC, Pac-12 and Big 10 before settling on the Big XII team from Ames.
“It felt similar to Washington,” Buhr said. “Small town environment, really family oriented, so I thought it was a good, comfortable place to go to college. Every time I went there it was like I’d been there 100 times before. It was awesome. I was really comfortable there.”
The potential was clear for Buhr right out the gate. He earned the starting defensive end job Week 1 of his freshman season because Heflin said if Washington’s linemen were having such a hard time blocking him in practice, he figured other teams would have the same problem.
Four seasons, 35 career sacks and 268 tackles later, that statement has proven true.
“From day one Trevor was special,” Heflin said. “We originally didn’t plan on him playing varsity as a freshman, but he dominated practice every day. I’ve told the story a lot that about halfway through practice one day in July, we sent the kids to water and all the coaches got together on the 50 and (it) took about five seconds to make the decision to move him up.”
In his first varsity appearance, Aug. 30, 2019, Washington played through a downpour to earn a 7-6 win over Seckman. Buhr made three tackles and recovered a fumble in the contest.
By his sophomore season, Buhr was starting on both sides of the ball and beginning his emergence as one of the top-ranked offensive blockers in the state, a task he could be likely to continue in college.
“Iowa State, I believe will move Trevor to guard or center, but they have also mentioned the possibility of seeing how he can do on the defensive line first,” Heflin said. “Trevor can go as far as Trevor wants to go. Trevor is the best football player I have ever been around. Most of the schools that came through that recruited him talked about him being an elite-level offensive lineman and having the potential to play in the NFL.”
This past season, Buhr was selected as the GAC Central Player of the Year in addition to a host of other postseason honors.
“From the first game, he was special,” Heflin said. “I definitely thought he could play D1 football during his freshman year and has been the most dominant player in the conference for most of his career. I was lucky enough to coach a kid at Waynesville (Sam Roberts) that now plays for the New England Patriots. Trevor was better as (a) high school football player than him. He has really worked his tail off in the weight room and earned all of this. He graduates (as) the only player to ever be All-State three times at Washington. (He is) the all-time tackles and sacks leader at WHS.”
Buhr estimated football and weights takes up about 14 hours of his time per week, usually a couple of hours per day.
Fellow senior Mark Hensley will join Buhr at the D1 level next year after both signed their letters of intent on early national signing day. Hensley, who played alongside Buhr on both the offensive and defensive lines will be heading to Northern Illinois University.
Junior teammate Ryan Jostes, a tight end and defensive end, is also fielding D1 offers from multiple programs.
Buhr also played alongside Ryan Hoerstkamp for two seasons. Hoerstkamp, a Washington alumnus, now lines up at tight end for the University of Missouri.
“It’s awesome to see a bunch of guys (from Washington going to D1 programs),” Buhr said. “Ryan Hoerstkamp was the one that started it. I remember playing with him. With everyone, it’s just a lot of fun really. It gets exciting. They’re all massive, Ryan Jostes especially. He’s a giant. He’s put me on my back a couple of times. Mark is fast and strong, just the whole package. Hoerstkamp would beat me up all the time. It’s awesome really. The competition is fun.”
Having been able to line up against other D1 prospects every practice of his high school career is something Buhr said will help him be better prepared for what he will face at the next level.
“Just to have an idea of what it’s going to be like competition wise with size, strength and speed and see what it’s kind of going to be like for speed of play,” he said. “I think that definitely will get me set up for it.”
During Buhr’s four-year varsity tenure, the Blue Jays went 30-13 with a 17-5 home record at Scanlan Stadium.
“Nothing will beat the home games,” Buhr said. “Running out through the banner is always fun, having everyone cheering for you and your friends in the stands. You’re family is all there and nothing will beat that. I wish I could go back and do it (again) already.”