Five cowboys completed a successful eight-second ride Thursday at the Washington Town & Country Fair, but only one did it twice.
Two successful rides propelled the National Federation of Professional Bullriders’ event winner, Caleb Buckwalter, to the top of the standings in the show put on by Rafter 7P Productions, of Beaufort.
Buckwalter, from Muscatine, Iowa, bested 21 other cowboys by turning in not only the top-scoring ride of the night, an 87.5 ride of the bull “Romeo” in the championship round, but also an 84-point ride of the bull “Skunk Ape” in the preliminaries.
After 22 preliminary rides, in which there were three other successful riders, 10 cowboys were selected to compete in the championship short round.
Alvin Detweiler, of Warrenton, completed the only other successful ride of the championship round, besting the bull “73 Superman” for 87 points.
That tied Detweiler for second place on the night with Dakota Eagleburger, of Fair Grove, who turned in an 87-point ride in the preliminary round.
Keith Hall, of Blakely, Georgia, ranked fourth with an 86.5 score against the bull “Rio.”
Matt Weaver, of Grovespring, placed fifth with 80 points against “Hail Stone.”
In addition to the bull riding, Thursday’s festivities featured American freestyle bullfighting and mutton bustin’.
In the bullfighting, Dylan Idleman outbattled five other competitors to take the top prize with an 82-point score.
Joseph Feldman was given a 76-point score to lead all of the youth mutton busters.
The event would have also featured a barrel racing competition, but it was canceled due to the wet condition of the grounds.
Rain washed out the scheduled first night of the competition Wednesday.
