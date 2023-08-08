Five cowboys completed a successful eight-second ride Thursday at the Washington Town & Country Fair, but only one did it twice.

Two successful rides propelled the National Federation of Professional Bullriders’ event winner, Caleb Buckwalter, to the top of the standings in the show put on by Rafter 7P Productions, of Beaufort.

