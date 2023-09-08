With experience comes advantage.
With experience comes advantage.
Holt (1-3) had more of it Tuesday, putting it to use in an 8-1 tennis victory over the visiting Washington Lady Jays (1-2).
Evie Bryson netted Washington’s lone Varsity Gold point of the match, 6-4, 6-3 over Holt’s No. 1 singles player, Riley Casper.
Bryson improved to 3-0 on the year in singles matches, always competing against the opposing team’s top player in the ranked singles competition.
Holt scored the victory in each of the other five singles matches and all three doubles matches.
“The experience of the Holt seniors and juniors was just too much for the Blue Jays to overcome,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said.
“Their four years of experience was too much for a program in its second season.”
In Varsity Gold singles after the Bryson-Casper match, the results were as follows:
• Holt No. 2 Jennifer Nelson defeated June Steinman, 6-2, 7-6.
• Holt No. 3 Amber Hutcherson defeated Madelyn Stecko, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.
• Holt No. 4 Lauren Hutcherson defeated Vivien Grant, 6-1, 6-2.
• Holt No. 5 Elise Bodine defeated Elliana Weiler, 6-3, 6-0.
• Holt No. 6 Audrey Talley defeated Nora Mendoza, 6-2, 6-2.
In the top Varsity Gold doubles match, Casper and Bodine edged out Bryson and Stecko, 9-8.
The tandem of the two Hutchersons defeated Steinman and Weiler, 8-3 and Nelson and Talley together topped Washington’s Caroline Heimos and Liz Davis, 8-3.
Washington was able to score another point in the Varsity Silver action, but still fell behind Holt in that aspect, which only counts toward conference considerations, 11-2.
In the silver rounds, the results were thus:
• Washington’s Kate Hill and Ava Craven defeated Celine Estrom and Camille Truong, 8-7.
• Holt’s Alayna Seabaugh and Daisy Carroll defeated Brynne Pearcy and Ava Bryant, 8-1.
• Holt’s Annabell Crosson defeated Sadie Alu, 8-0.
• Holt’s Edstrom defeated Ava Wardwell, 8-2.
