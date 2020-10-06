Despite a second-half scoring frenzy, De Soto was able to keep itself ahead of St. Clair for a soccer win Thursday.
The Dragons (2-8) scored four times in the second half to defeat the Bulldogs (1-8), 6-2.
Both St. Clair goals came in the second half after a 2-0 De Soto lead at halftime.
Zach Browne scored both goals for St. Clair, one on a penalty kick, equalizing things at 2-2.
Goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 27 saves and was credited with an assist.
“De Soto played a good game and their record doesn’t show their talent,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “They are a very technical team and very talented.”
St. Clair has Four Rivers Conference play coming up next. The Bulldogs are on the road at Pacific Monday at 5 p.m.