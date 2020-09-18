Eight is great.
The Washington softball Lady Jays (8-4) won for the eighth time in a row Monday, scoring eight runs to do so on the road against Francis Howell (0-7), 8-2.
Taylor Brown pitched the complete game, recording a one-hitter. She was charged with two unearned runs. She struck out 10 and walked four.
Howell scored first with one run in the bottom of the first and added a second run in the second inning, but did not score again after that.
Washington took the lead in the top of the second with three runs and added insurance with a four-run third inning. The Lady Jays added a final run in the fifth inning.
“We did not play well last night,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “We made four errors in the field, and we were not getting our bunts down on offense. However, we were able to come away with the win due to timely hitting, strong base running, some key defensive plays, and another solid pitching performance.”
Lexi Lewis rapped out a team high three hits, including a double and two singles. She drove in three runs, stole two bases and scored once.
Emma Vodnansky tripled and singled with three runs batted in and one run scored. She also reached on a walk and stole a base.
Lacy Monzyk singled twice, scored once and sacrificed.
Myla Inman doubled and scored twice.
Allie Huddleston and Maddie Guevara each singled.
Maddie Holtmeyer, Guevara and Emily Bruckerhoff each crossed the plate once.
Guevara and Bruckerhoff both drove in a run.
Washington hosted Holt Tuesday and next plays on the road at Francis Howell North Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4:30 p.m.