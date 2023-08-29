Two Franklin County softball powerhouse’s faced off at the very start of the season Saturday.
Washington (1-0) toppled Sullivan (0-1), 2-0, in the first round of the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic Saturday.
The Lady Jays went on to win the tournament’s gold bracket championship with two more victories while Sullivan placed seventh in that bracket.
The tournament, originally a 16-team two-day tournament, canceled the first day of competition due to excessive heat and restructured the tournament into two separate eight-team brackets named for Sullivan’s school colors, the gold bracket and the black bracket.
Washington ace Taylor Brown cinched in the first shutout of the season, holding Sullivan to just two hits over five innings with one walk and 13 strikeouts.
The Lady Jays backed her effort with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning against Sullivan ace Evvie Blankenship.
Lacy Monzyk was the big hitter of the contest, going 2-2 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and two runs batted in.
“She had the two RBIs that won the game for us because we didn’t hit at the other spots of the lineup,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said while describing how it’s a different player coming through in the big spots each game for this team. “It’s a total team effort with all the girls on the team, which makes it a lot of fun out here.”
Christine Gerling and Kelsie Holtmeyer both singled and scored.
Maddie Guevara and Ella Lause reached on walks.
Guevara, who swiped 49 bags in 2022, started off the 2023 campaign with her first steal in this contest.
Blankenship was touched for four hits in four innings, allowing two runs (one earned. She struck out six and issued three walks.
Ava DeClue had the only two Sullivan hits, a double and a single.
Molly Lohden earned a walk.
Sullivan suffered a 4-3 loss to Mexico in the second round before rebounding to end on a 5-4 win over Capital City.
After concluding the tournament Saturday and playing their first official game at The Fields at South Point Monday, the Lady Jays prepare to open Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday with a 4 p.m. road game at Holt.
