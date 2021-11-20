To put it simply, Washington sophomore pitcher Taylor Brown had a dominant season in 2021.
Brown ended the year with an 18-3 win-loss record, a 1.25 ERA and 260 strikeouts.
Her postseason awards includes GAC Central Player of the year and spots on the all-state, all-district and all-conference first teams and GAC all-academic honors.
Brown started every game of the postseason, leading the Lady Jays to the Class 4 state championship.
At the state tournament in Springfield, she crafted a pair of complete game shutouts against Platte County and Rolla.
“Everyone talks about her,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “I’ve talked to the top of the Class 5 coaches. I talked to Doug Robinson, the (Rockwood) Summit coach, and they’re just like, ‘What do you do?’ If you don’t face pitching like that, it’s not easy.”
Brown and the Lady Jays knocked Summit, then ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4, from the playoffs in the Class 4 District 2 championship game.
Five days later, the Lady Jays went to Farmington for the state quarterfinals, where they knocked out the No. 2-ranked team in the state, according to the Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association’s final poll of the season.
Brown set school pitching records in wins and strikeouts. She ranked first in the St. Louis area in strikeouts, tied for second in wins and fourth in ERA.
When rain pushed back the start of the Class 4 tournament from Thursday to Friday and the adjusted schedule meant the team would have to play both the semifinal game and the championship in the same day, she was not fazed.
“I’d (pitched multiple games in the same day) before with my travel team, and I’ve gotten used to it,” Brown said. “Not that it was easy, but I definitely think it was still worth it.”
Brown struck out 28 batters in the two state tournament games, accounting for 85 percent of the 33 outs the team needed to clinch the state title.
“I wasn’t even keeping track,” she said.
In addition to her pitching records, Brown had a remarkable season as a hitter as well.
Brown batted .482 and set school records in doubles (19) and runs batted in (42) for the year.
“She’s a phenomenal kid and student and a great team player,” King said. “She’s the whole package.”
She also tied teammate Christine Gerling for the program’s season hits record with 55 apiece after Gerling went 6-6 in the final two games to tie it up.
“Christine and I were going back and forth for the hits record, and I think that definitely challenged one another to push forward and get the hits that we did,” Brown said.
The two ranked third and fourth in the St. Louis area in hits behind only Sullivan’s Kayla Ulrich (65) and Francis Howell Central’s Emily Chadwick (56).
A commonly asked question at the state tournament from those who watched Brown pitch was “Where’s she going to play in college?” Often it came from those assuming from her performance that she must be a senior.
However, Brown still has a few years to weigh her options on that matter.
“(College) can’t really talk to her too much as a sophomore,” King said. “They’re going to have to all compete (for her).”