The Washington softball Lady Jays have their second no-hitter of the postseason.
Two days after a combined hitless shutout of Webster Groves in the first round of the district, junior Taylor Brown did the trick herself this time in a 16-0 victory.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington softball Lady Jays have their second no-hitter of the postseason.
Two days after a combined hitless shutout of Webster Groves in the first round of the district, junior Taylor Brown did the trick herself this time in a 16-0 victory.
Washington (31-3), the top seed in Class 4 District 2, topped No. 4 Windsor (16-12) in the semifinal round at Windsor.
Brown fanned nine batters across four innings and issued a walk.
“She hit 70 miles per hour for the first time,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “That’s amazing for a high school pitcher. She consistently throws at 66-67.”
That moved the Lady Jays to play Rockwood Summit (23-4) in the championship game Friday at 4:30 p.m., and attempt to win a second consecutive district title. The district champion plays again Wednesday in the state quarterfinals.
Washington scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth.
“We really sped the game up on them,” Young said. “We put a lot of pressure on them with our ability to steal bases. We had a lot of kids put the ball in play and put bunts down and that small ball really helped us solidify the game early.”
Sophomore second baseman Grace Molitor and Brown had entered the game in a three-way tie for the program’s single-season home run record. Both homered at least once in the contest.
Molitor hit her eighth and ninth home runs to pull ahead in the home-run race. She also singled, finishing with three runs scored and six runs batted in.
“Her two home runs were with two strikes, both of them,” Young said. “To be able to be behind in the count and take the ball up the middle and hit it out with a two-out approach — that’s huge for us.”
Brown hit her eighth home run of the season, singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in three.
Maddie Guevara, Myla Inman, Christine Gerling, Emily Bruckerhoff, Loren Thurmon and Elizabeth Reed all singled.
Reed and Guevara each scored three times.
Lacy Monzyk scored twice.
Inman, Gerling and Bruckerhoff each crossed the plate once.
Thurmon drove in three.
Gerling collected two RBIs.
Inman drove in one.
Gerling and Bruckerhoff both drew a walk.
Guevara was hit by the pitch twice. Monzyk was hit once.
Reed stole four bases.
Guevara stole two.
Bruckerhoff and Gerling each stole once.
A win Friday would move Washington into the Class 4 state quarterfinals against the District 1 champion, either Farmington or Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.