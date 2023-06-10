For the first time in 13 years, the Missouri Gatorade Softball Player of the Year award is coming to this area.
Washington High School junior pitcher Taylor Brown has been named the 2022-23 winner of the award and now is a finalist for the national award, which will be announced later this month.
Brown is the first area winner since Pacific’s Jess Damico was named the 2009-10 winner, also for her junior season. Damico went on to play at the University of Florida.
Brown, who has given an oral commitment to Texas A&M University, was a key member of Washington’s Class 4 third-place team last fall. The Lady Jays went 34-4 with Brown pitching and playing first base.
As a pitcher, Brown went 20-2 with a 1.12 ERA. Over 125 innings, she allowed 44 hits, 55 walks and struck out 253 batters.
At the plate, Brown batted .470 with a .523 on-base percentage, 17 doubles, nine home runs, 21 runs and 61 RBIs.
Brown was selected as the Washington Missourian’s All-Area player of the year, the GAC Central player of the year and made the all-conference, all-region, all-area and all-state teams. She also made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Region I team as a pitcher for summer/fall.
Cierra Harrison of Lee’s Summit North was the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for 2021-22 and Julia Crenshaw of Ft. Zumwalt West won the award for 2020-21.
Other area athletes to win Gatorade Player of the Year state awards in their respective sports include St. Francis Borgia’s Brock Olivo (football in 1993-94), New Haven’s Kathleen Scheer (girls basketball in 2007-08) and Shelby Winkelmann (girls basketball 2010-11).