Washington golfer Hunter Brown turned in one of the best seasons on the Missouri Junior Tour this summer.
The Missouri Junior Tour, organized by the Missouri Golf Association, named a player of the year in 10 different categories separated by age and gender. Brown, age 11, was named the top player in the 10-11 male division.
Brown shot an 85, 13 over par, to finish second in his division in the tour championship Aug. 7 at Redfield Golf Course in Eugene.
Blaine Muzlinger, of Columbia, was the winner of the 10-11 male flight at Redfield with his round of 76.
Brown won four of the six tournaments he played in for the season, accumulating 165 total points to lead his division. Jagger Glaze, of Eldon, ranked second with 155 tour points. Munzlinger finished third with 150.
Joining Brown in receiving the player of the year honors were the following golfers:
• 6-18 Male — Teagan Hull of Eldon.
• 6-18 Female — Sophie Hinds of Jefferson City and Avery Wells of Eldon.
• 4-15 Male — Chancen Jordan of Rolla.
• 4-15 Female — Haven Evers of Eldon.
• 2-13 Male (18 holes) — Ty Brandt of Jefferson City, and Eli Cummings of Eldon.
• 2-13 Male (nine holes) — Graham Henley of Eldon.
• 0-13 Female — McKenzie Martin of Jefferson City.
• -9 Male — Henry Russell of Fulton.
• -9 Female — Allison Knaebel of Columbia and Abigail Neeley of Wardsville.
Houston Tiefenbrunn of Washington competed in three events on the tour and ranked eighth in the 12-13 male 18-hole division with 55 tour points.
Jackson Marcee of St. James placed third in the 16-18 male division with 113 points across 10 tournament appearances with two wins.
Ella Marcee of St. James ranked 10th in the 10-13 female division with just one tournament appearance.
Daxton Weinbaum of St. James competed in five tour events and earned 54 points to rank 10th in the 12-13 male nine-hole division.
Tyler Cifarella of St. James tied for 30th in the 14-15 male division with 12 tour points in one tournament appearance.
Emory Lindahl of Hermann played in two events, tying for 34th in the 14-15 male division.
