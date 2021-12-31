The holiday season brings more honors for the Washington High School softball team.
Leading her team to its first state softball championship, Taylor Brown was selected as this year’s Missourian All-Area Player of the Year in a vote of area coaches and media members.
The Washington High School sophomore pitcher went 18-3 with a 1.25 ERA for the Class 4 championship team. She struck out 260 batters over 128.2 innings. At the plate, Brown batted .474 with 19 doubles and two triples. She scored 20 runs, drove in 42 and stole four bases.
For her efforts, Brown was named the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division Player of the Year as well as making the all-conference first team.
She was honored by the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association as an all-district and all-state selection. Additionally, she made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Region 1 first team and now is eligible for All-American status. That won’t be finalized until after the spring season.
Brown received all but one first-selection vote for player of the year, and she was second on that ballot. Brown was 32 points in front of runner-up Kayla Ulrich, of Sullivan, who was the Four Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
Washington’s Christine Gerling polled third in the balloting for player of the year.
Leading the Lady Jays to a 32-5 record and a state title, Washington’s Philip King was the coach of the year, winning by 27 ballot points over Sullivan’s Ashley Crump.
Owensville’s Hannah Koppelmann was third with New Haven’s Doug Peirick and St. James’ Brad Purvis also receiving consideration.
A total of 14 ballots were returned, including eight from high school coaches.
Players who received postseason honors (conference, district, region, state) were automatically placed onto the ballot. Coaches were allowed to nominate additional qualified players as well.
Honorees are listed below by position:
First team
• Pitcher — Washington’s Taylor Brown (unanimous).
• Pitcher — Sullivan’s Jaedin Blankenship.
• Catcher — Sullivan’s Sophia Weirich.
• Infield — Sullivan’s Kayla Ulrich (unanimous).
• Infield — Washington’s Christine Gerling.
• Infield — St. James’ Alexus Freeman.
• Infield — Pacific’s Molly Prichard.
• Outfield — Sullivan’s Riley Branson (unanimous).
• Outfield — Washington’s Maddie Guevara.
• Outfield — St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Averi Glosemeyer.
• Utility — Washington’s Lacy Monzyk.
Second team
• Pitcher — Owensville’s Addison Wright.
• Pitcher — New Haven’s Ryan Stutzman.
• Catcher — New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson.
• Infield — Sullivan’s Alexis Funkhouser.
• Infield — Owensville’s Anna Finley.
• Infield — Borgia’s Zoe Konys.
• Infield — Washington’s Myla Inman.
• Infield — Pacific’s Bella Walker (tied for the final spot).
• Outfield — Union’s Hailey Earney.
• Outfield — Washington’s Emily Bruckerhoff.
• Outfield — St. James’ Alyson Bullock.
• Utility — Pacific’s Trinity Brandhorst.
Third team
• Pitcher — Borgia’s Amanda Dorpinghaus.
• Pitcher — Union’s Fallyn Blankenship.
• Catcher — Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott.
• Infield — St. James’ Emily Recker.
• Infield — St. James’ Karen Goodin.
• Infield — Owensville’s Emma Daniels (only three due to tie on second team).
• Outfield — Owensville’s Paige Loyd.
• Outfield — Union’s Brooklynne Anderson.
• Outfield — Union’s Alyssa Bush.
• Utility — Sullivan’s Molly Lohden.
Honorable mention
• Ptchers — Washington’s Christine Gerling and Sullivan’s Evvie Blankenship.
• Catchers — Washington’s Kelsie Holtmeyer and Pacific’s Brooklynn Kittrell.
• Infielders — Union’s Kaitlynn Turner, St. Clair’s Current Smith, Washington’s Grace Molitor and St. Clair’s Gabby Marler.
• Outfielders — Pacific’s Hannah Duggan and St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson.
• Utility — Borgia’s Paige Vogelgesang, Sullivan’s Evvie Blankenship and Washington’s Loren Thurmon.