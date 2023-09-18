No matter what number she wears, Washington senior Taylor Brown can be counted on to do great things on the softball diamond.
Donning No. 21 rather than her usual No. 20 Wednesday (due to a stain), Brown pitched a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and hit the deciding home run for the Lady Jays (19-1-1) in a 1-0 victory over Lafayette (9-3) in the championship game of the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown.
The championship victory, taking place at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex, allowed Washington to successfully defend its 2022 event title.
Brown’s home run, in the bottom of the third inning, came off of Lafayette ace Abby Carr.
“She was throwing changeups on the first pitch the whole time,” Brown said. “I couldn’t get that one, but I knew a fastball was coming and was just like ‘I’m going for it and I hope it’s not a changeup,’ and it just happened.”
Carr had a stellar outing in the circle in her own right, holding Washington to just three hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters.
“This is (at the end of) a stretch of 17 days with only one practice and playing 12 or 13 games,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “It’s grueling. You have to stay focused, and I thought our girls came into the game with the energy they needed to win a championship game. Probably the most focused we have been as a team, trying to adjust to a Division I pitcher like Abby Carr.”
Grace Molitor and Kendall Nix each singled for the only other two Washington hits in the contest.
Brown issued just one walk in the contest, giving Sydney Berger a free pass with one out in the top of the seventh inning.
The one hit for the Lady Lancers was a scary one as Carr hit a line drive right back at Brown.
“It hit about three different parts of Taylor,” Young said. “She’s a tough kid.”
Carr’s single, which followed a leadoff error in the first inning, set Lafayette up with runners at second and third and nobody out before Brown struck out the next three batters in order.
“Just me and Reedy (catcher Elizabeth Reed), and I know my team is there to back me up,” Brown said. “So I was just placing pitches and doing what I normally do.”
No Lady Lancers reached base safely in the second through sixth innings.
The Lady Jays have emerged with the championship trophy in three tournaments thus far this season, also winning the Sullivan and Seckman Tournaments.
“It’s super special,” Brown said. “This isn’t the big one and we want to win the tournament at the end of the year, but this definitely helps, getting to see some of the teams in Class 5 and some of the best pitchers like Abby Carr. She did amazing tonight. I think that really helps us and motivate us to go further in districts and quarterfinals and all that.”
Pool play
Washington reached the championship game by virtue of a 4-0 record to sweep pool play games Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Jays defeated Ft. Zumwalt West (7-9), 9-2, and Fox (0-8-1), 16-2, Monday and then topped Lindbergh (9-7), 6-3, and Kirkwood (2-8-1), 15-0 Tuesday.
The victory over Zumwalt West Monday, the 15th of the season for the Lady Jays, was the 100th career win for the senior class, which features multiple four-year varsity starters.
“That’s huge,” Young said. “Not a lot of teams get that opportunity, to get 100 wins over the course of four years. That’s an unbelievable accomplishment for the whole program. The seniors have been a part of it all, but it’s not just them. The other players have been a part of the (2022) state championship team and the third-place finish last year. That’s great for our young players to see as they get older and get ready to take that spot from somebody also.”
Grace Molitor picked up eight hits for the Lady Jays in pool play with two home runs and 14 RBIs. She drove in seven runs during the 9-2 win over Zumwalt West Monday.
Christine Gerling collected a triple, a double and three singles in the tournament, scoring 10 runs.
Maddie Guevara also scored 10 runs after a double and four singles. She also drove in four runs and stole four bases.
Lacy Monzyk posted two doubles and three singles, driving in two runs and scoring 12 times.
Brown belted two home runs in pool play to go with two singles and drov ein seven runs.
Ella Lause doubled, singled three times and drove in a run.
Nix tallied four singles and drove in two.
Reed singled twice, stole two bases and hit a solo inside-the-park home run against Kirkwood Tuesday.
“It was to center field and she was on her gun, and we sent her so she had the inside-the-park home run,” Young said. “We had a lot of hits up and down the lineup that game.”
Kelsie Holtmeyer and Ellie Hopen each singled twice and drove in a run.
Maddie Kluesner tripled, singled and drove in two.
Chloe Mueller tagged a three-run home run against Fox Monday.
Brown went 2-0 in the circle with 19 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched and allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk.
Monzyk pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.
Hopen fired three innings and struck out three without allowing a run.
With the final tournament out of the way until the postseason, the Lady Jays turn their attention to earning another GAC Central title in the coming weeks.
Washington is 4-0 in league play on the year and will host Holt Monday at 4:30 p.m.
