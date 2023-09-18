No matter what number she wears, Washington senior Taylor Brown can be counted on to do great things on the softball diamond.

Donning No. 21 rather than her usual No. 20 Wednesday (due to a stain), Brown pitched a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and hit the deciding home run for the Lady Jays (19-1-1) in a 1-0 victory over Lafayette (9-3) in the championship game of the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown.

