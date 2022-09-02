One run on one hit was all the Lady Jays allowed their opponents Monday.
Washington (6-1) went on the road to pick up a 5-1 victory at Ft. Zumwalt West (0-1).
Taylor Brown fired the one-hitter in the circle for Washington, lasting all seven innings. She allowed one run on four walks and one hit, striking out eight.
“Taylor pitched a lot better than this past weekend, so she’s gotten into the groove again,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We caught (Zumwalt West) on their first game. Their center fielder is a slapper and going to Mizzou. Taylor struck her out one time.”
Washington broke a scoreless tie with one run in the third inning, building on the lead with three more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The host Lady Jaguars scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth.
Christine Gerling and Kendall Nix each accounted for two hits in the game as the Lady Jays totaled nine base knocks.
Gerling doubled and singled.
Nix singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
“The big name for us was Kendall Nix in the eight hole,” Young said. “She was really the player of the game for us and was putting the ball in play constantly. She had our only stolen base because they have a really good catcher.”
Leadoff batter Grace Molitor doubled, hit a sacrifice fly, scored and drove in a run.
Maddie Guevara singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Kelsie Holtmeyer and Brown each singled and drove in a run.
Myla Inman singled and scored.
Lacy Monzyk scored.
Isabella Welton had the only hit of the game for Zumwalt West, a single.
Eveangeline Sandoval scored the team’s lone run.
Danielle Blackstun and Lindsey Givens each drew two walks.
Ashleigh Davis pitched all seven innings for Zumwalt West. She allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Washington hosts Holt Tuesday in GAC Central play for the Lady Jays home opener at 4:30 p.m.
