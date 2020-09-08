If GAC Central teams don’t know about Washington freshman Taylor Brown, they’ll learn quickly.
Making her second start of the season, Brown threw a no-hitter Wednesday as the Lady Jays (1-4, 1-0) in St. Peters against Ft. Zumwalt East, 12-0.
Washington Head Coach Philip King lauded Brown’s performance.
“I would like to point out that Taylor Brown threw a six-inning no-hitter. She struck out 11 batters, and was one walk short of a perfect game. At the plate she went 2-3 with a double, RBI and a walk.”
The lone runner reached to start the second inning, but Brown struck out the side after that, one of two times she achieved that feat. Brown struck out four in a row in the second and third innings and whiffed six in a row from the fourth through the sixth innings.
Offensively, the Lady Jays gave Brown a huge cushion to start the game, scoring three times in the top of the first. The other seven runs came in the top of the sixth.
Another freshman, Christine Gerling, highlighted the seventh inning with her first career home run. She was 2-3 with a double, the home run, two runs and two RBIs.
Madelyn Holtmeyer and Brown both doubled in the first inning. Holtmeyer ended with two hits, one run and one RBI.
Allie Huddleston and Loren Thurmon also doubled. Lacy Monzyk, Emily Bruckerhoff and Lexi Lewis singled.
Monzyk, Brown, Denise Heggemann and Kelsie Holtmeyer walked.
Once on base, Gerling stole a base.
Emma Vodnansky and Myla Inman contributed sacrifice flies.
Gerling and Hope Ramsey scored twice. Vodnansky, Monzyk, Bruckerhoff, Madelyn Holtmeyer, Heggemann, Kelsie Holtmeyer, Huddleston and Emma Riegel each scored once.
Brown, Thurmon and Gerling each drove in two. Vodnansky, Monzyk, Madelyn Holtmeyer, Inman and Kelsie Holtmeyer drove in one run apiece.
The Lady Jays hosted Ft. Zumwalt South in GAC Central action Thursday, after The Missourian went to print.
Washington heads to Lake St. Louis Tuesday to face another league school, Wentzville Liberty, at 4:30 p.m.