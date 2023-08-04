Broeker's One-Hitter
Washington Post 218 Senior Legion pitcher Anthony Broeker sends a pitch to the plate Friday against the Panola, Mississippi, Post 118 Pirates at Pelham, Alabama, High School. Broeker held Panola to one hit in a 1-0 shutout victory. Post 218 will play again Saturday. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

PELHAM, ALABAMA — For the second day in a row, The Washington Post 218 Seniors got a shutout pitching performance to stay alive in the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament.

Washington (38-2) got a one-hit shutout by Anthony Broeker to knock out the Mississippi state champion Panola Post 118 Pirates, 1-0.

