PELHAM, ALABAMA — For the second day in a row, The Washington Post 218 Seniors got a shutout pitching performance to stay alive in the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament.
Washington (38-2) got a one-hit shutout by Anthony Broeker to knock out the Mississippi state champion Panola Post 118 Pirates, 1-0.
Broeker followed Reagan Kandlbinder’s three-hit shutout in Thursday’s win over Shelby County Post 555 with a gem of his own. He held Panola to one hit and two walks while striking out three.
Offensively, Washington was held to five hits, three walks and one hit batter.
The run scored in the top of the third when Kannon Hibbs singled up the middle, plating Sam Paule.
Tanner McPherson then singled to left field, but Gavin Matchell was called out at the plate while trying to score a second run.
Paule, Kandlbinder, Hibbs, McPherson and Karson Eads singled for Post 218.
Paule, Noah Hendrickson and Eads walked.
Paule was hit by a pitch. Kandlbinder put down one sacrifice bunt and beat out another bunt for a single.
Post 218 will play again Saturday at a time to be determined after Friday’s games are completed. Washington likely will play someone other than Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain as the organizers like to keep teams from playing each other again unless it is absolutely necessary.
The game was pushed back from its scheduled 10 a.m. start due to heavy rain in Pelham. Post 218 player Justin Mort collapsed during the pregame and was sent to a local hospital. He was reported to be in good spirits after the game.
Coverage of Friday’s Mid-South Tournament games will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
