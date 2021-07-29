Anthony Broeker pitched a gem to send the Washington Post 218 Juniors to the finals of the state tournament Saturday.
Broeker allowed just four hits, striking out seven in a 3-1 victory for Post 218 (20-5) over Lathrop Post 467 in the losers’ bracket final at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“The intensity that I had (was working for me),” Broeker said. “I was going up there knowing that I could throw strikes, that I was going to blow my fastball by them. You get teams that are tough that come to the state tournament. They earned their way here.”
The Washington batters backed Broeker with one run in the bottom of the second inning and two in the third.
Ryan Weidle tripled and scored.
Jacob Weidle and Hanon Jarvis both singled twice and drove in a run.
Broeker doubled.
Tanner McPherson singled.
Aden Pecka drew a walk, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Jacob Weidle stole a base.
Kabren Koelling was hit by a pitch.
Lathrop broke up Broeker’s shutout in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run by Jackson Gentzell.
Brendan Fine doubled, singled and stole a base. Luke Webb added a single.
Post 218 played Eureka Post 177 immediately after in the final round of the tournament, ending second with a 5-3 loss.