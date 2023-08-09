One was a key number in Friday’s Washington Post 218 American Legion Mid-South Regional contest against Mississippi champion Panola Post 118.
One was the number of runs Post 218 managed, and it was the number of hits Anthony Broeker allowed in a complete game victory, 1-0.
“I just put the ball over the plate and made them hit it,” Broeker said. “I just made my defense make the plays like I know they can do.”
Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said Broeker stepped up at a key time.
“He was nails,” Getsee said. “He’s been progressively getting better all year. Using the defense was the big thing. We needed him and he came through for his teammates.”
The win allowed Post 218 (38-2) to advance to Semifinal Saturday in Pelham, Alabama, while the Pirates headed home.
The game also gave Post 218 as many regional wins as the 2021 team had. The 2021 Post 218 Seniors went 2-2 in Hastings, Nebraska.
Broeker used 80 pitches to go through the seven innings. He walked two and struck out three. Of the 80 pitches, 53 were strikes.
Broeker utilized his defense for 12 groundouts and five flyouts. Post 218 made one double play as well.
“I knew I had to come out and pitch good,” Broeker said. “I knew I had to work ahead in the count. I knew this was win or go home, so I gave it everything I had.”
Panola’s JP Allen kept up with Broeker for much of the game, holding Washington to just one run on five hits and three walks. He struck out three.
The lone run was tallied in the top of the third. Sam Paule led off with a single on the first pitch.
Reagan Kandlbinder then put down a sacrifice bunt and beat out the throw to first.
Gavin Matchell hit a grounder to shortstop. Paule moved to third, but Kandlbinder was out at second. Matchell hustled to make first.
Kannon Hibbs then hit a 2-2 pitch for an infield single up the middle. Matchell made second.
“It reminded me a little of the Paragould game (Wednesday), when we were getting guys on, but not moving them over,” Getsee said. “These are good teams. The deeper we get, the better they’re going to be. We’ve got to fully expect them to be 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 games. We’ll see where we land now because everyone is getting a little deeper into their pitching.”
Post 218 nearly had a second run in the frame. Tanner McPherson singled to left, but Matchell was called out at the plate.
As it turned out, one run ended up being enough.
Paule, Kandlbinder, Hibbs, McPherson and Karson Eads each singled in the game.
Paule, Noah Hendrickson and Eads walked.
Paule was hit by a pitch.
Kandlbinder put down two bunts with one for a sacrifice and one for a hit.
Defensively, Paule logged six assists while McPherson had four.
Trey Drumheller had the lone hit for the Pirates, singling through the left side of the infield to start the fourth inning. One of the walks followed, but Post 218 came up with the double play and got another groundout to end the threat.
Marshall Weaver and Jacob Smith walked.
Drumheller had a sacrifice hit.
The game originally had been scheduled for 11 a.m., but was pushed back to 1 p.m. due to weather. The game had another delay after Post 218 reserve player Justin Mort collapsed during the national anthem.
Broeker was standing next to Mort.
“It kind of shook me a little bit, but I knew we had to do this for him,” Broeker said. “He would want us not to quit.”
Getsee said the team got positive news about Mort’s status by the end of the game.
“These guys love each other,” Getsee said. “When Justin went down, they just rallied around him and it was something special. It definitely helped once we found out his situation. He was doing OK, but was just dehydrated. That settled everybody down. We’re thankful he’s OK.”
