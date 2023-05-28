The Class 4 District 4 champion Sullivan Eagles left their mark on postseason honors.
Sullivan led all teams in the district for number of players receiving all-district recognition with four — juniors Cambrian Koch and Gavin Schmidt, sophomore Seth Valley and freshman Chase Blue.
St. Clair was represented on the all-district team by senior pitcher and third baseman Anthony Broeker.
Three players were selected to the all-district team from the runners-up, St. James. Senior Aiden Moffet, junior James Perkins and freshman JV Meurer were selected to represent the Tigers.
Owensville’s representatives were seniors Wyatt Kramme and Will Lauth.
Salem earned two all-district honorees — senior Bronson Crocker and sophomore Kash Howard.
Senior Joel Sanders was named to the all-district team, representing Cuba.
Sullivan was defeated in the Class 4 sectional round Tuesday by John Burroughs, 10-0.
Class 4 quarterfinals were played Thursday, after this paper’s deadline.
Other quarterfinalists were Kennett, St. Charles West, Fulton, Springfield Catholic, Nevada, Boonville and Excelsior Springs.
The last rounds run May 31-June 1.