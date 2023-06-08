A no-hitter helped the Union Post 297 Freshmen improve to 3-1 on the season Monday.
Union received the no-hit performance on the mound from Caden Brocato, who struck out seven batters over five innings, at which point the game concluded via the mercy rule.
The only marks against an otherwise perfect game were one walk issued and one hit batter.
“Brocato pitched a great game,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “He just attacked with his fastball and got ahead of most batters throughout the night. Our defense played really well behind him and we competed very well.”
Post 297 scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth.
Chase Manhart rapped out a pair of hits for Union and scored a run.
Tim Purschke, Logan Calkins, Lane Miller and Brocato each added a single.
Colton Flotte drew a pair of walks. Aidan Curnutte, Blake Dewitt, Purschke and Miller all walked once.
Purschke, Miller and Jordan Matthews scored two runs apiece. Dewitt, Brocato, Manhart and Flotte all scored once.
Matthews drove in two runs. Max Belleville, Reid Rodgers, Masin Clark, Purschke and Calkins were credited with one RBI apiece.
Purschke stole three bases. Miller stole twice. Brocato, Manhart, Flotte and Rodgers each stole once.
“While we didn’t have a ton of hits, I thought we took pretty good at-bats up and down the lineup,” Sachs said. “We made much better contact tonight. We still have areas to improve on, but we played a solid game.”
Brendon Terbrock started on the mound for St. Charles. He allowed eight runs (six earned) in three innings on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
Alex Hopf pitched the final inning and surrendered two unearned runs with one hit.
Jacob Lickenbrock drew a walk.
Aaron Rebeck was hit by a pitch.
The Post 297 Freshmen next play at home Thursday in a doubleheader at 6 p.m. against De Soto SMCI.
