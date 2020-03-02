Nobody had a bigger final two rounds at the 49th annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament than Alex Brinkmann.
The St. Francis Borgia senior forward scored 22 points in Wednesday’s championship game, a 57-39 win for the Knights against Francis Howell Central. That performance followed up on a 25-point scoring effort in the semifinal round against Washington all the way back on Jan. 15.
Most of the final round had to be postponed by more than a month due to multiple snowed out attempts to make up the last three games.
“That feels like it was so long ago,” Brinkmann said of the semifinal round. “I think I had a solid tournament, and everyone just had a really good tournament. It wasn’t just one person that won us this championship.”
Brinkmann averaged 18.7 points per game for the tournament and delivered on 10-12 free throws in the Wednesday’s final round.
Borgia teammate and fellow all-tournament selection Cole Weber played key roles in the post Wednesday for the Knights, who between the semifinal and championship rounds lost junior forward Andrew Patton to injury.
“It’s tough not having that 6-6 presence in there,” Brinkmann said. “Everybody has to step up in there — me, Cole and Andrew Dyson especially. He’s really picked up his game lately on scoring and defense.”
Weber had a 25-point night against St. Charles in the opening round Jan. 13.
Runner-up Francis Howell Central was represented on the all-tournament team by senior guard Gabe Dickerson and junior guard Myles Estrada.
From the third-place game, a 53-44 win for St. Dominic over the host Blue Jays, Crusaders sophomore forward Ryan Schwendeman and Washington senior guard Jeremiah Broadbent were selected.
Schwendeman had the top-scoring effort of any single game in this year’s tournament, scoring 28 against the Blue Jays Wednesday. He averaged 16 points per game.
While Broadbent did not score in the final round, he scored 14 points in both the first round against Union and the semifinal round against Borgia.
“He’s been playing really well lately and had 19 points the other night against Warrenton and made five threes,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said.
Sullivan won the consolation game against St. Charles, 47-45, and the Eagles were represented by junior guard Owen Farrell.
Farrell finished the tournament with an 18-point night. He previously dropped 26 points against the St. Louis Blue Knights in a come-from-behind win for the Eagles in the second round and averaged 18 points per game for the tournament.
Wednesday’s final games concluded the regular season for Sullivan, Washington and Borgia. Postseason play opens Saturday with the first round of district tournaments.