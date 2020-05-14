The exclusive Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division team has one St. Francis Borgia Regional representative.
Senior forward Alex Brinkmann was named to the AAA Large Division second team, which was selected before the COVID-19 shutdown.
The AAA only selected two five-player teams and six special awards.
Cardinal Ritter, the Class 3 state champion, earned three of the special awards.
Cardinal Ritter’s Ryan Johnson was named coach of the year. Mario Fleming was picked as player of the year while Brandon Ellington was the co-defensive player of the year with Tolton Catholic’s Javon Porter.
St. Dominic’s Ryan Schwendeman was selected the newcomer of the year while Sofara Rasas of St. Mary’s was picked as offensive player of the year.
Making the first team were:
• Cardinal Ritter’s Mario Fleming;
• Cardinal Ritter’s Garry Clark;
• St. Mary’s Sofara Rasas;
• Tolton Catholic’s Nate Schwartze; and
• St. Dominic’s Ryan Schwendeman.
Selected to the second team were:
• St. Dominic’s Brandon Deters;
• Borgia’s Alex Brinkmann;
• Tolton Catholic’s Coban Porter;
• Tolton Catholic’s Chase Martin; and
• Cardinal Ritter’s Luther Burden.
AAA Large Division teams had success in the postseason. Besides Cardinal Ritter, St. Dominic and St. Mary’s both won district championships. Tolton Catholic reached its district championship, losing in overtime to Blair Oaks. Borgia lost in its district semifinal.
In the AAA Small Division, there were seven special honors as well as the two teams.
Trinity’s Ryan Kalkbrenner won player of the year honors.
Trinity’s Jeff McCaw and O’Fallon Christian’s Adam Glenville shared coach of the year honors.
Lutheran St. Charles’ Marcus Coleman and Duchesne’s Mark Yarborough were the newcomers of the year.
O’Fallon Christian’s Roddy Alexander was named the offensive player of the year while Kalkbrenner was honored as defensive player of the year.
Making the first team were:
• Lutheran St. Charles’ Frankie May;
• O’Fallon Christian’s Roddy Alexander;
• O’Fallon Christian’s Kalin Black;
• Trinity’s Rashad Weekly; and
• Trinity’s Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Selected to the second team were:
• Bishop DuBourg’s Tyree Wesley;
• Lutheran St. Charles’ Lance Hackney;
• Duchesne’s Ryan Gancarz;
• O’Fallon Christian’s Ray Horry; and
• Trinity’s TJ Rush.
O’Fallon Christian was the last remaining team in the Small Division, falling in the Class 3 quarterfinals to Cardinal Ritter.
Trinity was the runner-up in its district.
Duchesne, Bishop DuBourg and Lutheran St. Charles reached their respective district semifinals.