For two St. Francis Borgia Regional junior volleyball players, there has been extra meaning in the end of the 2020 season.
Junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann reached one major milestone, reaching 1,000 kills for her career Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Ozark Grand Slam.
Junior setter Annie Arand surpassed the 1,000 assists mark during Tuesday’s Class 5 District 3 semifinals against Washington.
It was only fitting that the two reached the respective milestones close to each other. They’ve been close friends for years.
“We’ve been best friends since we can remember,” Arand said. “That shows on and off the court. I’m so thankful to have her on the court with me.”
Ella Brinkmann
If there was a silver lining to the loss to Nixa in the Ozark Grand Slam championship match, it was Brinkmann reaching 1,000 career kills.
“It’s kind of unreal,” Brinkmann said. “Going to high school, I just wanted to reach 750 by my senior year. To get 1,000 kills as a junior, I feel so blessed.”
Brinkmann said she’s had a lot of help in getting to 1,000 kills.
“Without Abby (Lynn) and Annie (Arand), I couldn’t have even come close to this,” Brinkmann said.
Lynn, currently playing for the University of Louisiana, located in Lafayette, was Brinkmann’s setter during her first two seasons. Arand, a junior, moved into the setter’s spot this season after playing libero the previous two years.
Brinkmann reached the 1,000 kills plateau during the first set, the one Borgia won.
“Ella is a tremendous player,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “She is the true heart and soul of any team she plays on, especially our team this year.”
After Tuesday’s district opener against Washington, Brinkmann had 1,090 career kills. She posted 346 as a freshman, 289 last season and she has 455 kills so far this year.
Steiger said the milestone snuck up on everyone.
“I was aware of the tremendous year she had last year, but until I looked at the stats, I didn’t realize how great she was during her freshman year.”
Annie Arand
Arand reached her milestone in the district tournament opener against Washington Tuesday, hitting 1,000 career assists in the first set.
With 40 assists against the Lady Jays, Arand now has 1,018 for her career.
“It feels great,” Arand said. “It’s really exciting. It’s nice to have my teammates around me to celebrate, so it was awesome.”
Steiger said it was a great moment for Arand.
“It was a big milestone for a very good player,” Steiger said. “She’s been a steady force for us all year long and she’s earned it. It was a good night to see her get that.”
Arand, Borgia’s libero for the past two seasons, sets in club ball and made a smooth transition to the setter’s spot.
“It’s crazy, but now we’re in three out of five, so there are more opportunities,” Arand said. “Last year, I got chances setting and working out of system helped.”
So far this season, Arand has 856 assists as Borgia’s setter in a 5-1 system.
As a sophomore, Arand dished out 129 assists while serving as Lynn’s deputy. Arand played several matches for Lynn during the season.
As a freshman, Arand recorded 33 assists.
Arand is a legacy to the setting position. Her mother, Laura (Dill) Arand was an NCAA Division II Academic All-American setter at Southeast Missouri State. Her aunt, Julie (Dill) Danaher also played for Borgia and Southeast Missouri State.
Both of Annie’s older sisters, Janie Arand and Molly Arand, were members of the 2013 Borgia state championship team. Janie was a six-rotation hitter. Molly, trained as a setter, played defense for most of her career, setting after Janie graduated.
“There are high expectations, definitely,” Arand said. “I grew up to be a setter. I’ve been setting since I was younger.”
Arand said having a talented group of hitters also helped her reach the 1,000-assist mark.
“I mix around the offense,” Arand said. “Ella plays all the way around, so she gets a lot of sets. I know I can trust every single one of my hitters.”