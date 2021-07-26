Before each American Legion baseball game, players pledge, among other things, to “keep my temper.”
That pledge was forgotten in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday when a fight broke out during the very first game of the Senior Zone 1 Tournament at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, a matchup between Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) and Jefferson City Post 5.
Hannibal built a 10-0 lead in the contest before Jefferson City, the home team on the scoreboard, struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth, preventing the game from being stopped due to the 10-run rule.
In the midst of that inning, a fist fight between two players resulted in a scrum that ended with one player ejected from each team.
Hannibal, which fielded two separate senior legion teams this season, only had 10 players available for Thursday’s contest. One player had already been substituted into the game, leaving the player who subbed out ineligible to return. Thus, the ejection left Post 55 with too few players to continue, and the team was forced to forfeit.
The ejected players are ineligible for the remainder of the tournament.
As a result of the forfeit, Post 5 advanced to play the NEMO Sixers of Moberly in the winners’ bracket final Friday while Post 55 was slated to meet the tournament hosts, Washington Post 218, in the losers’ bracket.
Post 55 scored four runs in the top of the first inning, one in the second, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Mason Tharp held Jefferson City scoreless for three innings without allowing a hit. He struck out five and walked two.
Gary Culp was on the mound for Post 55 when the game halted. Through 1.2 innings, he struck out one and walked one, allowing three unearned runs on three hits.
Jefferson City starting pitcher Cole Peters was touched up for nine runs on 11 hits and three walks through 3.1 innings pitched. Peters recorded three strikeouts.
Billy Underwood appeared in relief for 1.2 innings, striking out four and allowing one run on two hits.
At the plate, Hannibal got doubles from Charlie Culp, Jack Kirby and Tharp.
Drake Dudley and Gary Culp both singled twice.
Tharp, Charlie Culp, Tanner VanWinkle, Chad Culp, Garrett Lillard and Kirby each singled once.
Kirby and Chad Culp both scored twice. Dudley, Tharp, Charlie Culp, VanWinkle, Lillard and Joshua Hunolt each scored a run.
Charlie Culp ended with three RBIs.
VanWinkle and Kirby both drove in two.
Tharp and Caleb Young both ended with one RBI.
Charlie Culp, Dudley, Tharp and VanWinkle each stole a base.
Young walked twice and VanWinkle once.
Hunolt and Chad Culp were hit by pitches.
For Jefferson City, Jake Boyce doubled, and Trevor Jordan and Schulte (no first name listed) both singled.
Tanner Schmitz, Peters and Schulte each scored a run.
Landon Plochberger and Schulte were credited with RBIs.
Plochberger, Underwood and Peters each reached on walks.
Jordan and Jaden Chapman were hit by pitches.