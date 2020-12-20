What do the University of Missouri Tigers, Kansas Jayhawks and Washington have in common?
This year it’s the Braun brothers.
Parker Braun plays for the MU while his brother, Christian Braun, plays for Kansas. Their mother, Lisa (Sandbothe) Braun, was a standout athlete at Washington High School and later played basketball at Mizzou from 1987-91, earning All-Big Eight honors three times.
Their uncle, Mike Sandbothe, played at Mizzou from 1986-89 while their aunt, Lori Sandbothe, played for Mizzou from 1988-90.
Through five games, Parker Braun, a sophomore, averages 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game for Mizzou.
Through seven games, Christian Braun, also a sophomore, averages 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
The Sandbothe family, led by Louis and Wanda “Nellie” Sandbothe, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. Louis Sandbothe retired as Washington High School principal in 1990. He also taught and coached in his academic career.