The Pacific Lady Indians picked a great way to get back above .500 on the season.
Pacific (8-7, 2-1) did so in no-hit fashion Thursday at St. Clair (0-9, 0-3), 18-0.
Junior pitcher Trinity Brandhorst sat down all 15 batters she faced, in order, and struck out 13 in the five-inning win.
“She also hit a grand slam in the game,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “Bri Swinford went 4-4 at the plate. Brooklynn Kittrell hit a double. It was a good all-around team effort.”
Pacific tallied two runs in the first inning, two in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth.
Cylee Schatzler pitched four innings for St. Clair and was charged with 17 runs (15 earned) on 14 hits and 10 walks with one strikeout.
Lindsay Simpson pitched one inning, allowing one run on three hits and two walks.
“The girls played much better defensively against Pacific,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “Offensively, we are struggling to get base runners, but will continue to work hard to improve. I was proud of the effort last night.”
Brandhorst’s grand slam came in the fifth inning and was the final score of the game.
In addition to the round-tripper, Brandhorst doubled, walked twice, stole once, scored twice and finished with six runs batted in.
Swinford singled four times with one walk, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Jaylynn Miller tripled, singled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Kittrell doubled, singled, walked and drove in five.
McKenna Lay singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Ellie Groom, Brooke Bearden, Dani Gullet, Hannah Duggan and Malissa Dailey each singled.
Payten McFarland scored three runs and stole four bases.
Duggan and Dailey each scored twice.
Lily Marshall, Molly Prichard, Groom and Gullet added one run apiece.
Prichard walked three times, stole a base and was credited with an RBI.
Mardi Fievet, Duggan, Dailey and McFarland each walked once.
Gullet and Duggan stole two bases apiece.
Pacific plays Saturday at the Owensville Tournament against Russellville, Vienna and the host Dutchgirls.
St. Clair is scheduled to play Tuesday at Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.
