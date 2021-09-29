All the runs belonged to the Lady Indians Thursday.
Pacific (7-10, 4-1) earned a key Four Rivers Conference win, blanking Owensville (6-5, 2-2), 10-0.
Trinity Brandhorst limited the visiting Dutchgirls to just two hits in the shutout, striking out eight and issuing just one walk.
Pacific tallied one run in the bottom of the first inning, four in the third and five in the sixth.
At the plate, Brandhorst also led the way with three hits. She tripled, singled twice, stole a base and scored three runs.
Molly Prichard doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Briauna Swinford singled twice and drove in a run.
Bella Walker doubled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in two.
Brooklynn Kittrell singled, stole, scored and drove in a run.
Hannah Duggan singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Jaylynn Miller singled, stole twice and scored.
Alaina Greer stole a base and scored.
Addison Wright pitched for Owensville. In 5.2 innings, she allowed 10 runs (two earned) on 11 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Anna Finley and Emma Daniels had the two Dutchgirl hits, both singles.
Pacific next faces the conference leading Sullivan Lady Eagles Tuesday in Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.