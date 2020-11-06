On a day of treats, Union sophomore Anna Brakefield got the biggest one for Union cross country.
Saturday’s Class 4 District 4 race at Big Driver in Washington fell on Halloween, but there was no tricking Brakefield as she ran to an individual district title.
Brakefield turned in the top time of 21:14.6 in the girls race. Teammates Ella Coppinger (third, 21:43.4) and Jessi Clark (12th, 23:52.2) also qualified for the state championship race at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia Friday in the girls event.
On the boys side, Dominick Beine (18:12.9) placed second after leading the majority of the race. Gabe Hoekel finished ninth and will also be representing the Wildcats Friday morning in Columbia.
“Our runners came into districts confident and ready to tackle Big Driver, as we have spent three days this month practicing here,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “We feel like it is our home course. However, each team was down one runner in the top five, which made coming into districts a challenge to overcome when trying to qualify our teams. We came to the meet mentally and physically prepared. As a result, all of our runners from last year ended up running around 30 seconds faster than the district race at Big Driver the previous year.”
Girls
St. Dominic won the girls race with 48 points.
Union tied Moberly with 54 points, but Moberly bested Union by six places on the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
“The girls team ran the best they could have done given that they lacked Kelsey Brake, who has finished number two-three throughout the season,” Meiners said. “We ended up in a tiebreaker for second place, and ended up losing that tie breaker. It was frustrating being so close, and only being one point away from coming away with a district plaque and a state qualifying spot, but I was so proud of them for overcoming that adversity and literally performing at the best of their ability as a team. This was an amazing achievement being down one key runner.”
Brakefield took the lead in the back half of the race and didn’t give it back.
Coppinger was outside the top five coming up heartbreak hill around the three-mile mark and moved up three spots to third by the end.
“Anna Brakefield, Ella Coppinger, Jessi Clark, Mia Smith, Emma Tucker and Olivia Mehringer all executed their races perfectly,” Meiners said. “They went out patiently over the first 1.5 miles then moved up the hilly second half of the race when everyone else was tired. They were able to each pass about five-10 people over the last mile when they reached heartbreak hill.”
Clark improved 15 places from her finish in last year’s district race on the same course.
“Ella Coppinger and Anna Brakefield have competed at the state meet before, but this will be Jessi Clark’s first time — a senior,” Meiners said. “This has been a long time coming, and I could not be more happy for her. Jessi is such a hard worker and it is so great to see that pay off for her.”
Freshman Mia Smith was the fourth runner to finish for the Lady ’Cats, placing 16th in 24:07.2, one spot away from the state cut.
“This was only her second race, and she did a phenomenal job,” Meiners said.
Emma Tucker (25th, 25:25.6) and Olivia Mehringer (35th, 27:18.5) rounded out the field for Union.
“Emma Tucker was so strong in the finish and she gave the race all she had,” Meiners said. “This was the best race I have ever seen from her. She went from running around 30 minutes at the beginning of the season last year, to finishing top 25 in the district meet.”
Boys
Beine set the pace for much of the race, but gave way to Moberly senior Antonio Rivera (18:04.6) near the end.
“The boys team struggled more than the girls team, but we still came away with Dominick Beine and Gabe Hoekel as our state qualifiers,” Meiners said. “Dominick in particular had a great race. He almost came away as district champion, but ended up getting passed in the homestretch. This will be Gabe’s first trip to the state meet as a competitor. With the work he has put in, he has more than earned the trip.”
Hayden Monroe was just under a minute off the state-qualifying pace, finishing 22nd in 20:17.1.
“Hayden Monroe did not have his best race, but has shown amazing progression from ninth grade to his last race as a senior,” Meiners said. “He is so much stronger mentally and physically, and our program will sorely miss his consistency.”
Freshmen Lucas Hoekel (27th, 20:39.8), Cole Cudney (44th, 22:27.8) and Kyle Cudney (49th, 22:55.4) also competed for the Wildcats.
“(They) were all new to the district race and Big Driver,” Meiners said. “They had a phenomenal freshman season together.”
The Class 4 girls stat championship race will run at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The Class 4 boys follow at 11 a.m.