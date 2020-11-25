It’s a new era for Pacific Indians basketball.
After 27 years under the leadership of John VanLeer, there’s a new sheriff in town.
“I think it’s a great opportunity with what Coach VanLeer has done laying the foundation there for the past 27 years,” new Head Coach Cody Bradfisch told The Missourian upon being hired for the job in April. “That’s not a position a lot of people find themselves in, especially for their first head coaching job.”
Bradfisch comes to the Indians from Warrensburg, where he has been an assistant coach for the past five seasons. Warrensburg won a district title in 2018-19 and finished 16-10 last winter.
The Indians are coming off an 11-15 season, but last winter saw Pacific be the first team to knock off Washington after a 9-0 start and earn Four Rivers Conference wins against Hermann, St. Clair and Union.
Pacific was the fourth-place team in both Borgia’s annual Turkey Tournament and the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational last year.
The Indians figure to have a roster laden with upperclassmen after graduating just two seniors a year ago.
“We do return quite a bit of experience for this upcoming season that we think will be one of our strengths,” Bradfisch said. “Furthermore, as a coaching staff, we think our guys do a really nice job of getting out in transition off defensive stops and we feel that we have the capability of being a good rebounding team on both sides of the basketball.”
Chief among them is four-year varsity standout Don’TA Harris, who led Pacific with an average of 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.
With forward Gavin Racer (7.2 points per game) and guard Devin Casey (seven ppg) both set to return alongside Harris, the Indians have three of their top four scorers back.
Casey is the team’s top outside threat after knocking through 49 three-pointers last winter.
The Indians have a host of varsity contributors back that also includes 6-8 sophomore forward Quin Blackburn, seniors Jacob Sauvage and Gavin Bukowsky, juniors Carter Myers and Nick Iliff, and sophomore guard Jack Meyer.
Blackburn averaged six points and four rebounds as a freshman, along with an average of 1.38 blocks per game.
“In the offseason, we have focused heavily on improving our ability to finish in the paint, especially with contact,” Bradfisch said. “We also spent time refining our defensive reads and rotations to become more efficient on the defensive side of the ball as we hope to play to our transition strengths.
“Lastly, as a coaching staff, we felt that we had a good offseason and we are looking forward to working with our guys when the season officially gets started.”
The program’s assistant coaches include Hart Hillhouse, Justin King and Jarrod Huskey.
Pacific opens the season Wednesday as the No. 5 seed in the Turkey Tournament. The Indians play Borgia in the first round at 7:30 p.m.