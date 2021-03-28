St. Clair junior Ryan Bozada started his golf season with the lowest round of Wednesday’s dual meet.
The Bulldogs fielded just three golfers for the match with Sullivan and thus did not record a team score. Sullivan shot a combined round of 200.
Bozada’s round of 41 was the best of anyone on the links at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
“Ryan Bozada had a great round of +4 to be the medalist of the match,” St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “Erik Kennedy and Caleb Hinson are both freshmen, so this was their first-ever match. Both have improved a lot since day one, and I believe that trend will continue.”
Hinson carded a 61 and Kennedy a 62.
Kaleb White and Jordan Woodcock led Sullivan with 48 strokes apiece.
Charlie Lohden’s 50 and Lucas Todd’s 54 also figured into the Eagles’ team score.
Logan Watters was the fifth man for Sullivan with a round of 61.
St. Clair tees off again Monday at the Union Tournament, held at Birch Creek Golf Course at 9 a.m.