The St. Clair golf Bulldogs are sending one representative to the Class 3 state tournament.
Senior Ryan Bozada punched his ticket to the state meet next week at Sedalia Country Club by tying for second Monday in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament.
Other area qualifiers include Kaleb Parker White, Charlie Lohden and Logan Watters from Sullivan and Wilson McDaniel, Harrison Janes and Hunter Redburn from St. James.
St. Clair’s Anthony Broeker was one stroke off the pace from making the state cut and joining Bozada in Sedalia.
Bozada shot an 86 on the 72 par course at St. Francois Country Club in Farmington, tying both Ste. Genevieve’s Gavin Huck and Dexter’s Cylas Worley as the district runners-up.
Dexter’s Dylan Sitze was the district’s individual champion with a score of 79.
Sitze and Worley led Dexter to the team title in the district with a combined score of 351.
Ste. Genevieve scored a 375, joining Dexter in advancing its top four golfers to Sedalia.
St. Clair shot a 418 as a team, coming in behind St. James (379), Fredericktown (385), Sullivan (387), Park Hills Central (406) and Potosi (417).
Finishing behind the Bulldogs were Perryville (443), St. Mary’s (474), Arcadia Valley (478), Salem (530) and Doniphan (674).
Affton, Herculaneum and Kennett did not field enough golfers to earn a team score.
Broeker shot a 99 in the tournament, tying for 20th individually in the event. The final state qualifier was Park Hills Central’s Jace Crump with a 98.
The season also comes to an end for St. Clair’s Hayden Johnson (112, T-43rd), Carter Short (121, 50th) and Brandon Barnes (123, 52nd).
Sullivan’s Blaine Sappington (111, T-38th) and Lucas Todd (122, 51st) will similarly not advance.
Nor will St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon (102, T-26th) and Jacob Wilson (110, T-35th).
The state tournaments take place Monday and Tuesday. While the Class 3 Tournament takes place in Sedalia, others will be playing at Springfield (Class 1), Columbia (Class 2), New Bloomfield (Class 4 ) and Cape Girardeau (Class 5).