Now it’s the boys turn.
One week after a pair of area teams won district titles in girls wrestling, the area boys will try their luck in four different locations Friday and Saturday.
Washington and Union are going to Carl Junction for the Class 3 District 3 Tournament, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Pacific goes to Farmington for the Class 3 District 1 Tournament, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The rest of the Four Rivers Conference, St. Clair, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James, are all headed to Ste. Genevieve for the Class 2 District 1 Tournament with a 5:30 p.m. start time Friday.
St. Francis Borgia is assigned to the Class 1 District 1 Tournament, which will be hosted by New Madrid County Central, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
After an overnight break, each of the four tournaments hosting area teams is scheduled to resume Saturday at 10 a.m.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class of each district will qualify for the state tournament at Columbia’s Mizzou Arena.
This is a new format. The state meet, traditionally a three-day event now will consist of two two-day tournaments. Boys from Classes 1 and 2 will be joined by the Class 1 girls next Wednesday and Thursday.
The Classes 3 and 4 boys compete along with the Class 2 girls Friday and Saturday.
Schools Washington and Union will face in Carl Junction include Bolivar, Branson, Camdenton, Glendale, Hillcrest, Marshfield, McDonald County, Parkview, Rolla, Webb City, West Plains, Willard and the host.
Pacific will be pitted against Cape Girardeau Central, Confluence Prep Academy Charter, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Hillsboro, Miller Career Academy, North County, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Sikeston, Vianney, Webster Groves and Windsor.
Outside of the four FRC teams headed to Ste. Genevieve, that district will also include Affton, Park Hills Central, Dexter, Herculaneum, Kennett, MICDS, Potosi, Soldan International Studies, St. Mary’s, University City, Westminster Christian Academy and the host team.
Borgia will face competition from Bishop DuBourg, Brentwood, Gateway Science Academy Charter, Hancock, John Burroughs, Lift for Life Academy Charter, Maplewood, Missouri School for the Blind, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, Priory, Roosevelt, St. Pius X (Festus), Valle Catholic and the New Madrid County Central host team.
