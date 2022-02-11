The route to Mizzou Arena in Columbia and the state championship meet for boys wrestling begins this weekend with the district meets.
Qualifiers move to the state meet Feb. 17-19.
Washington and Pacific share a route through the postseason, both competing in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament at Farmington.
The two-day event starts Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s action starts at 10 a.m.
Union is at Class 3 District 3 in Carl Junction
The Class 2 District 1 meet in Sullivan also includes St. Clair, Owensville and St. James.
St. Francis Borgia Regional is in Class 1 District 1 hosted by Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve.