Recording the first sweep of the 2023 season, the St. Francis Borgia boys volleyball Knights beat Hazelwood West Thursday at home, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12.
With the win, Borgia improved to 2-1 for the season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Recording the first sweep of the 2023 season, the St. Francis Borgia boys volleyball Knights beat Hazelwood West Thursday at home, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12.
With the win, Borgia improved to 2-1 for the season.
“Everyone played well and we were able to get everyone in the game to contribute at some point throughout the match,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “From a program standpoint, it was great that all three (Freshmen, JV and Varsity) won. It’s great to see such young potential in our sub-varsity levels and see them have some early success as well.”
Steiger said Borgia dictated the pace in the first and third games, but struggled at times in the second.
“Though we controlled the first and third sets, the athleticism of Hazelwood West showed up in the second set, when our ball control got away from us for periods at a time.”
Steiger said there were many standouts.
“We came out strong with some good ball control and got a great lead to start with from the great jump serves of Harris Robinson,” Steiger said. “We got quality contributions from everyone, especially from two seniors Ben Lause and Ian Desmond. Both were our strongest offensive attackers fed by our two sophomore setters, Harris Robinson and Logan Bender.”
The Knights played Saturday in the Francis Howell Central Tournament.
Borgia fell to 2-4 with three pool play losses to Lutheran South (25-22, 25-21), Parkway West (25-21, 25-22) and Francis Howell Central (25-14, 25-19).
Returning to action in Arnold Monday, Borgia swept Fox, 29-27, 25-22, 28-26.
Statistics from the Francis Howell Tournament and the Fox match were not available at deadline.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.