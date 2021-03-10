The first group of state wrestling championships got underway Tuesday.
Six local athletes competed in the Class 1 girls wrestling championships on the first of five consecutive days for the state championship events at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. Another 12 local wrestlers are waiting their turns.
The Class 1 boys take over the arena Wednesday, followed by the Class 2 boys Thursday, Class 3 boys Friday and Class 4 boys Saturday.
To allow for each class to hold its championship tournament all in one day, bracket sizes in each weight class have been reduced from 16 to 12.
Qualifying wrestlers had an extra step in the postseason process as district sizes were cut in half and a sectional tournament was added this year.
The schedule for each day is the same, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. and wrestling getting underway at 9:30 a.m.
State championship matches are expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a march including all finalists 10 minutes prior.
Tickets for the event were sold through the participating schools. Spectators will be required to wear masks or face coverings while inside the arena.
Washington’s Julia Donnelly (102 pounds), Mia Reed (107), Allison Meyer (117) and McKenna Deckelman (127), St. Clair’s Elexis Wohlgemuth (143) and Union’s Jaiden Powell (174) represented area teams Tuesday.
No local athletes are competing in the Class 1 boys event.
Competing Thursday will be St. Clair’s Ryan Meek (106), Creek Hughes (113), Gavin Shoemate (126), Brock Woodcock (132), Cameron Simcox (145) and Mardariries Miles (195) and St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Joseph Lause (120) and Oliver Mace (170).
Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty (126), Callum Sitek (145) and Colton Thompson (152) each compete on Friday.
Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer (285) will be the only local athlete competing Saturday.