That’s three wins in a row for the Washington boys basketball Blue Jays, each coming against teams from the Four Rivers Conference.
Following up on prior wins against Union and Owensville, the Blue Jays (4-2) went into Sullivan (1-4) Tuesday night and came away with a 51-44 victory.
“The last time we won at Sullivan was in 2018,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We know how tough it is to get a win there. Sullivan, with all its basketball tradition, makes it difficult.”
The Blue Jays started on an 11-2 run and ended the first quarter with an 11-6 lead.
Sullivan changed things up on the defensive end to turn the tables and go into the break with the host team ahead, 22-16.
“(Sullivan Head Coach) Dino McKinney had a good game plan,” Young said. “They threw a triangle-two defense at us that helped them get into the game and frustrated us. We had a six-point deficit going into halftime, and we weren’t ourselves, but we were able to regroup and come out strong in the second half.”
Senior guard Todd Bobo, who hadn’t scored in the first two periods due to sitting out after getting into early foul trouble, dropped in a team-leading 14 points in the second half.
“Todd Bobo was a difference-maker,” Young said. “Chase Merryman had some big rebounds. They really keyed on Mark Hensley and worked to take him away, and so others had to step up.”
Following Bobo into double-figure scoring on the night was Sam Paule with a 10-point effort.
Alex Zanin and Merryman both finished with eight points.
Hensley posted six points, Adyn Kleinheider three and Ryan Jostes two.
With 13 points, Blaine Sappington led the way for the Eagles.
Aiden Kirk and Logan Watters each netted eight points.
Charlie Lohden and Sam Summers finished with five points apiece.
Luke Todd’s three points and two from Kyle Lewis rounded things out for Sullivan.
Washington is back home Friday night to open Gateway Athletic Conference Central play against Wentzville Liberty, starting at 7 p.m.