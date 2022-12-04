Jace Eskew netted 20 points and Jackson Charlton added 11 as the Bowling Green Bobcats knocked off New Haven Thursday in the Montgomery County Boys Basketball Tournament consolation semifinals, 57-32.

The Shamrocks (0-3) will try to find their first win of the season when they face Wellsville-Middletown Friday in the event’s seventh-place game at 7:30 p.m..