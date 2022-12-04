Jace Eskew netted 20 points and Jackson Charlton added 11 as the Bowling Green Bobcats knocked off New Haven Thursday in the Montgomery County Boys Basketball Tournament consolation semifinals, 57-32.
The Shamrocks (0-3) will try to find their first win of the season when they face Wellsville-Middletown Friday in the event’s seventh-place game at 7:30 p.m..
Bowling Green (1-1) takes on Clopton in the event’s consolation game. Clopton defeated Wellsville in the other consolation semifinal, 64-34.
In Thursday’s consolation semifinal, Bowling Green jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 36-14. It was 47-23 after three quarters.
New Haven was paced by Andrew Noelke, who scored nine points.
Jacob Gerdes, David Otten and Luke Strubberg each contributed six points.
Chad Nelson chipped in with three points and Emmett Panhorst added two points.
New Haven had one three-point basket and went 11-17 from the free-throw line.
Eskew hit four of Bowling Green’s seven three-point baskets on the way to his 20 points.
After Charlton’s 11, Bowling Green got nine points from Bleyne Bryant, eight from Marcus Starks, five from Nate Krumweide and two apiece from Zach Gibson and Neil Raney.
The Bobcats went 6-14 from the free-throw line.
In Thursday’s semifinals, top-seeded Mexico held off No. 4 Hermann in the semifinals, 66-64. In the other championship semifinal, second-ranked Fulton defeated No. 3 Montgomery County, 65-54.