Bourbon’s baseball Warhawks earned their first win of the season Wednesday.
Playing at New Haven (1-13), the Warhawks (1-12) pitched a shutout for an 11-0 victory.
William Simmerly was the pitcher of record. He allowed six hits and struck out two.
David Otten pitched three innings for the Shamrocks. He allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and four walks, striking out five.
Evan Warmbrodt tossed the fourth inning and allowed one run on one hit and one walk.
Otten paced the New Haven offense with two hits.
Ryan Steinbeck, Andrew Noelke, Brandon Canania and Michael McFerrin each singled once.
Bourbon took the lead in the first inning with three runs before adding four more int he second and four in the fourth.
New Haven was scheduled to play Thursday at Pacific in Four Rivers Conference play. The Shamrocks will host Owensville Friday at 4:30 p.m.
